Left Menu

Soccer-Witsel ready to repay Belgium coach’s faith

"I feel such great emotion and pride to be selected in the national squad for this summer’s tournament,” Witsel tweeted. "There is still work for me to do but I am on track and doing everything I can to get there.” Martinez is taking a gamble on Witsel’s fitness, with the initial projection having him sidelined for eight to nine months. "In the situation of Axel, we need to be very clear.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-05-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 13:39 IST
Soccer-Witsel ready to repay Belgium coach’s faith

Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel said he will do all he can to be ready for the European Championship and repay the faith shown in him by coach Roberto Martinez. The 32-year-old, who has won 110 caps, was included in Martinez's 26-man squad for next month’s tournament despite not having played since January.

Witsel suffered an Achilles tendon tear and underwent surgery after sustaining the injury playing in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund. "I feel such great emotion and pride to be selected in the national squad for this summer’s tournament,” Witsel tweeted.

"There is still work for me to do but I am on track and doing everything I can to get there.” Martinez is taking a gamble on Witsel’s fitness, with the initial projection having him sidelined for eight to nine months.

"In the situation of Axel, we need to be very clear. We don't expect anything,” said Martinez on Monday when he made his squad announcement. “This is just a reward for what he's done for the national team, his career and the good work that he's done in the last months. We've got real trust in our medical department.

“But the real decision with Axel Witsel will be on June 11 and we're going to try to get as much time as we can to make the final decision. We need to allow Axel to have the time to carry on working. At that point, we'll see if he's fit or not.” Belgium open their Group B campaign against Russia in St Petersburg on June 12.

“Axel deserves to be in the squad for what he's done and the work that he's done medically. We feel very confident that he could have a big role in the European Championship," the coach added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise, dollar eases on U.S. rate outlook

World stocks pushed higher on Tuesday and the dollar dipped to near three-month lows as bets that U.S. interest rates would remain low helped investors look past rising COVID-19 infections in Asia.Equities in Europe rose in morning trade wi...

Maha: Cyclone snaps power of 18.43 lakh consumers in 2 coastal districts

Cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in the Saurashtra region between Diu and Una on Monday night after passing close to the Konkan coast in Maharashtra, disrupted the power supply of 18.43 lakh consumers in Ratnagiri and Sin...

Cyclone fury leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat; 7 dead

At least seven people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, officials said on...

Rajasthan receives rains triggered by cyclone Tauktae   Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) Several places in Rajasthan recorded rainfall triggered by'

Several areas in Rajasthan recorded light to moderate rainfall triggered by cyclone Tauktae during the last 24 hours, IMD officials said on Tuesday, adding that heavy rainfall is likely on Wednesday.Bhilwara recorded the maximum of 50 mm ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021