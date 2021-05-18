Left Menu

Ready for international cricket, Nitish Rana awaits "that one call"

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:25 IST
Ready for international cricket, Nitish Rana awaits "that one call"

After creating a space for himself in both the domestic circuit and the IPL, Delhi and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana feels ready for international arena, hoping to get his ''reward'' when the Indian team is picked for July's tour of Sri Lanka. India, sans stars such Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will be touring Sri Lanka for a white-ball series in July.

''It is there at the back of my mind that my name should come (in the squad) and I am prepared for that because I feel my name would come,'' Nitish told PTI in an interview when asked whether he is hoping for a call-up.

''If you pick and see my record for the last three years in white-ball – be it domestic or the IPL, I have performed well and I feel that I will get the reward for it today or tomorrow.

''And I feel I am ready for international cricket and I am waiting for that… like they say one call away...I am waiting for that call...,'' added the 27-year-old left-handed batsman, who also bowls off-break.

Rana has scored 2,266 runs from 38 first-class games, averaging over 40. India is set to travel to Sri Lanka for a T20 and ODI series and the team would comprise all white-ball specialists as the Test team would be playing in England at the same time.

Rana, who scored 201 runs from seven matches in the currently-suspended IPL also reflected on the season.

''To be very honest, from the last 3-4 years, it has been a pattern for me that I start the season well, in mid-season, I have 2-3 flop innings and then at the end of the season I play 1-2 innings well.

''So always, the total (runs) scored are in between 330-400,'' he said.

He said he does not really know how to react to the IPL's suspension at this point.

''We have got a break this season, so I am unable to understand whether I should be happy or sad. I should be unhappy because I have been reflecting on why my season goes this way as I am trying to be consistent for myself and my franchise.

''So having worked a lot, this was the correct time to see whether it worked for me or not...but right now I am looking at it in such a way that it is better that I have got a break and as a batter I can start afresh,'' he explained.

According to Rana, his hunger to score runs used to vanish after three-four matches and the coaches advised him to watch that aspect.

''I added many skills mentally in my game and normal life. I felt that in the last 2-3 years, I used to become very happy that I am performing well and it should continue, but the hunger to score runs used to finish.

''...my coaches said a hungry Nitish Rana should stay alive, it will make you consistent,'' he elaborated.

''It is not guaranteed that you will score runs in every match but the ratio improves.'' PTI NRB PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK health department to administer second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for Kohli and boys

By Baidurjo Bhose With the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination done for the Indian players who are set to travel to England for the World Test Championship WTC final and the five-match Test series against England, the second dose will be adm...

India women's team cricketer Priya Punia loses mother to COVID-19

India international Priya Punia, who is part of the UK-bound womens cricket squad, has lost her mother to COVID-19.The 24-year-old cricketer wrote a heartfelt post on social media after her mother succumbed to the deadly virus.Today I reali...

Amy Adams-starrer 'Disenchanted' starts filming

The much-anticipated sequel to Amy Adams 2007 Disney movie Enchanted has started production.The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of streaming service Disney Plus.Titled Disenchanted, the follow-up movie, being directed b...

Treat PIL seeking expansion of FAME scheme, inclusion of hydrogen-powered vehicles as representation: Delhi HC tells Centre

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Government to treat as representation a Public Interest Litigation PIL seeking directions for expansion of benefits and incentives under phase II of faster adoption and manufacturing of e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021