Left Menu

Paralympics will give a voice to those left behind in pandemic: IPC

After the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games due to the global health crisis, the Paralympic Games are now set begin on Aug. 24 and Parsons said it was time to focus on the "incredible experience" athletes will have in Japan. "It's the moment we can give the world's billion people with a disability a voice in a moment where they most need to be heard because they have been left behind during a crisis," he told paralympic.org.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:30 IST
Paralympics will give a voice to those left behind in pandemic: IPC

The Tokyo Paralympics will give a voice to people with disabilities, who have been left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said. After the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games due to the global health crisis, the Paralympic Games are now set begin on Aug. 24 and Parsons said it was time to focus on the "incredible experience" athletes will have in Japan.

"It's the moment we can give the world's billion people with a disability a voice in a moment where they most need to be heard because they have been left behind during a crisis," he told paralympic.org. A spike in COVID-19 infections in Japan has led to health experts and medical groups voicing their concerns about the Olympics, while an online petition calling for the Games to be cancelled was signed by hundreds of thousands of people.

But Parsons said athletes can be assured of a safe experience in Tokyo, with COVID-19 testing, restrictions on movement and reduction in the number of attendees among the measures in place. "We are doing our utmost to protect not only the Games' participants but the Japanese population," Parsons said.

"The chance of someone attending the Games testing positive and also getting in contact with a local is very remote because we have designed it like that. "This experience will not only be amazing on the field of play but a safe one as well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manager Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season

Manager Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday. The 73-year-old joined Palace in September 2017 and has kept them in the Premier League for four seasons in a ro...

Karnataka to take care of children orphaned due to COVID second wave

The Karnataka government has decided to rehabilitate children up to the age of 18 years orphaned by the second wave of coronavirus and set up special pediatric COVID care centres in 30 districts of the state.The government is ready to rehab...

UK health department to administer second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for Kohli and boys

By Baidurjo Bhose With the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination done for the Indian players who are set to travel to England for the World Test Championship WTC final and the five-match Test series against England, the second dose will be adm...

India women's team cricketer Priya Punia loses mother to COVID-19

India international Priya Punia, who is part of the UK-bound womens cricket squad, has lost her mother to COVID-19.The 24-year-old cricketer wrote a heartfelt post on social media after her mother succumbed to the deadly virus.Today I reali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021