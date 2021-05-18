BCCI paying for Australian IPL players' quarantine stay, says CA chief

Cricket Australia's (CA) interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley has confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is funding the Australian IPL cricketers' quarantine stay in Sydney. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season was suspended on May 4 due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases and the entire Australian contingent had travelled to the Maldives due to a travel ban from India.

Forty members of the Australian contingent stranded in the Maldives made their way to home soil on Monday. There were reports of preferential treatment being given to the Australian players who arrived back home from the Maldives but Hockley confirmed that BCCI had paid for the whole operation. "Yes," Hockley answered when asked by The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald whether the BCCI was funding the quarantine stay of Australian players.

"BCCI at the outset committed to ensuring that they got home safely and as quickly as possible. We've been working closely with them. They've been fantastic. They've delivered on that promise," he added. Earlier this month, BCCI had said it will do everything in its power to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

Hockley praised the Indian counterparts for doing what they committed and appreciated the efforts of the BCCI. "The BCCI are fulfilling on their commitments. They've made good on their promise and we're extremely appreciative," said Hockley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)