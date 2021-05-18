Left Menu

BWF members to vote on proposed five-game scoring system during AGM

The 11x5 system, which was criticised by players and coaches alike, couldnt gather enough votes in last years AGM.This time, a joint proposal to amend the Laws of Badminton relating to the Scoring System came from Badminton Indonesia and Badminton Maldives, and was seconded by Badminton Asia, and associations from Korea and Chinese Taipei.One of the key topics that will be voted on by the Membership is the proposal ...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:50 IST
BWF members to vote on proposed five-game scoring system during AGM

Replacing the current three-game format with a best of five scoring system will once again be put to vote by the Badminton World Federation (NEF) during its AGM on Saturday.

The game's governing body, under president Poul Erik Hoyer Larsen, had floated the idea in 2014 for the first time but it didn't receive the support. The 11x5 system, which was criticised by players and coaches alike, couldn't gather enough votes in last year's AGM.

This time, a joint proposal to ''amend the Laws of Badminton relating to the Scoring System'' came from Badminton Indonesia and Badminton Maldives, and was seconded by Badminton Asia, and associations from Korea and Chinese Taipei.

''One of the key topics that will be voted on by the Membership is the proposal ... to amend the Laws of Badminton relating to the Scoring System,'' BWF said on Tuesday.

''BWF Council decided to express its support for this proposal as it aligns with the objectives of the BWF Strategic Plan 2020-2024....'' According to the BWF strategic plan, it wants to ''include new and innovative elements of the game to ensure this continues to evolve over time and excite, engage and enhance global fan base through inspirational performances at world-class events.'' During the meeting, ''related changes regarding change of ends and continuous play'' will also be motioned.

However, BWF made it clear that it ''not to be introduced until after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.'' India chief national coach Pullela Gopichand and former coach and current director at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) Vimal Kumar have been in favour of the current 21x3 system which requires a player to win a minimum of 42 points. The BWF council, however, had articulated the proposal for a new scoring system in March 2014 as ''it was felt that matches were getting longer, while the shuttle was in play for much shorter periods than earlier.'' PTI ATK BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manager Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season

Manager Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday. The 73-year-old joined Palace in September 2017 and has kept them in the Premier League for four seasons in a ro...

Karnataka to take care of children orphaned due to COVID second wave

The Karnataka government has decided to rehabilitate children up to the age of 18 years orphaned by the second wave of coronavirus and set up special pediatric COVID care centres in 30 districts of the state.The government is ready to rehab...

UK health department to administer second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for Kohli and boys

By Baidurjo Bhose With the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination done for the Indian players who are set to travel to England for the World Test Championship WTC final and the five-match Test series against England, the second dose will be adm...

India women's team cricketer Priya Punia loses mother to COVID-19

India international Priya Punia, who is part of the UK-bound womens cricket squad, has lost her mother to COVID-19.The 24-year-old cricketer wrote a heartfelt post on social media after her mother succumbed to the deadly virus.Today I reali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021