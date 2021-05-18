Soccer-Manager Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season

Manager Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday. The 73-year-old joined Palace in September 2017 and has kept them in the Premier League for four seasons in a row. His assistant, Ray Lewington, is also leaving, Palace said.

Hodgson's final game in charge will be against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. "After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football," he said https://www.cpfc.co.uk/news/2021/may/roy-hodgson-to-step-down-as-crystal-palace-manager.

"It's been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace. "I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)