Left Menu

Soccer-Manager Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season

Manager Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday. "After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football," he said https://www.cpfc.co.uk/news/2021/may/roy-hodgson-to-step-down-as-crystal-palace-manager. "It's been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:10 IST
Soccer-Manager Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season

Manager Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday. The 73-year-old joined Palace in September 2017 and has kept them in the Premier League for four seasons in a row. His assistant, Ray Lewington, is also leaving, Palace said.

Hodgson's final game in charge will be against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. "After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football," he said https://www.cpfc.co.uk/news/2021/may/roy-hodgson-to-step-down-as-crystal-palace-manager.

"It's been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace. "I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Sikkims COVID-19 tally surged to 11,689 as 209 more people tested positive for the virus while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 212, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.The new cases were reported from East Sikkim distr...

New York governor Cuomo's COVID book deal was worth than $5 million

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos contract with publishers for his book about dealing with the coronavirus pandemic was worth over 5 million, according to tax documents released by his office to the media on Monday.Cuomo was initially lauded ...

Nepal SC refuses to issue interim order on PM Oli's controversial oath

The Supreme Court of Nepal on Tuesday refused to issue an interim order on writ petitions, seeking scrapping of the May 14 oath of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana led single-bench did not issue any interi...

Indian navy hunts for 80 missing at sea after devastating cyclone

The Indian Navy mounted a massive air and sea rescue mission on Tuesday for 81 missing oil workers and crew whose barge sank in heavy seas following a powerful cyclone that tore up the west coast of the country.Around 180 of those on board ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021