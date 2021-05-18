Left Menu

Special Olympics Bharat launches 'Family Cafe', celebrates World Family Day

Special Olympics Bharat celebrated World Family Day by lauding the families of athletes with intellectual disabilities and launching 'Family Cafe' -- a self-run, support platform enabling families to connect and help each other in an engaging and meaningful way.

Special Olympics Bharat celebrates World Family Day. Image Credit: ANI

Special Olympics Bharat celebrated World Family Day by lauding the families of athletes with intellectual disabilities and launching 'Family Cafe' -- a self-run, support platform enabling families to connect and help each other in an engaging and meaningful way. The first session of the Family Cafe kicked off on World Family Day on Sunday with subsequent sessions to be conducted monthly, hosted by the families themselves and discussing a wide range of relevant topics.

Commenting on the platform, one participating parent said, "Being parents of Special children, there are issues that we are not able to speak about within our immediate families also. A group like this can be a good support." The special "World Family Day" weekend continued with a session conducted by the Special Olympics Bharat Youth Leaders.

With an attendance of more than 90 people, the session brought together the special athletes, their family members and volunteers. It opened with how the athletes felt happy being part of the Special Olympics Global family and later witnessed interactive discussions through break-out rooms and inclusive activities that demonstrated glimpses of a Unified generation.

"Special Olympics makes me happy and fit", said Sahil Singh, an Athlete leader from Lucknow, UP, who is a person with Down Syndrome. The event was a part of the largest initiatives for inclusion in education for young people with and without intellectual disabilities -- made possible by a collaboration between the Special Olympics International and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

Speaking about inclusion, Amitav Mishra, General Secretary of SO Bharat, said, "These sessions show signs of an enormous platform developing that will help us help ourselves and each other and learn from each other. Coming together as one big family we have the greatest power to create an impact in our lives as well as in the society."

