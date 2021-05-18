Left Menu

Soccer-Asian Champions League winner Kim takes Sailors' helm

The Sailors smashed the Singapore Premier League transfer record in January to sign Brazilian midfielder Diego Lopes for 1.8 million euros ($2.20 million) from Portuguese side Rio Ave. Lion City Sailors are currently second in the Singapore Premier League standings, one point behind leaders Albirex Niigata (S).

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:30 IST
Soccer-Asian Champions League winner Kim takes Sailors' helm

Asian Champions League winning coach Kim Do-hoon has been appointed the new head coach of Singapore Premier League side the Lion City Sailors, the club announced on Tuesday. Kim, who has signed a two-and-a-half year contract, led South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai to the continental title in December before standing down from the role after four seasons at the helm.

"I am delighted to be joining the Lion City Sailors," said Kim, according to the club's website. "It's hugely exciting to be part of such an ambitious project - the club has aspirations of becoming one of the top teams in the region, and I'm confident of delivering that success to the Sailors."

Kim replaces Australian coach Aurelio Vidmar, who stepped down in April, and he takes over at a club that has made waves in recent months. The Sailors smashed the Singapore Premier League transfer record in January to sign Brazilian midfielder Diego Lopes for 1.8 million euros ($2.20 million) from Portuguese side Rio Ave.

Lion City Sailors are currently second in the Singapore Premier League standings, one point behind leaders Albirex Niigata (S). ($1 = 0.8188 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Sikkims COVID-19 tally surged to 11,689 as 209 more people tested positive for the virus while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 212, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.The new cases were reported from East Sikkim distr...

New York governor Cuomo's COVID book deal was worth than $5 million

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos contract with publishers for his book about dealing with the coronavirus pandemic was worth over 5 million, according to tax documents released by his office to the media on Monday.Cuomo was initially lauded ...

Nepal SC refuses to issue interim order on PM Oli's controversial oath

The Supreme Court of Nepal on Tuesday refused to issue an interim order on writ petitions, seeking scrapping of the May 14 oath of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana led single-bench did not issue any interi...

Indian navy hunts for 80 missing at sea after devastating cyclone

The Indian Navy mounted a massive air and sea rescue mission on Tuesday for 81 missing oil workers and crew whose barge sank in heavy seas following a powerful cyclone that tore up the west coast of the country.Around 180 of those on board ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021