Left Menu

Soccer-Benzema set to feature in France Euro 2020 squad - reports

Benzema, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for Les Bleus since 2015 following a blackmailing scandal - over which he faces a trial in October. He also said in 2016 that Deschamps had "bowed to the pressure of a racist part of France" when leaving the player out of the Euros squad that year.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:35 IST
Soccer-Benzema set to feature in France Euro 2020 squad - reports

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema looked poised to be included in France's squad for next month's European Championship in a surprise move by coach Didier Deschamps on Tuesday. Benzema, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for Les Bleus since 2015 following a blackmailing scandal - over which he faces a trial in October.

He also said in 2016 that Deschamps had "bowed to the pressure of a racist part of France" when leaving the player out of the Euros squad that year. French newspaper Le Parisien reported on Tuesday that the 33-year-old, who scored 27 goals from 81 caps, would feature in Deschamps's 26-man squad.

Deschamps will unveil his list of players later on Tuesday, around 1820GMT. Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Wissam Ben Yedder and Anthony Martial should feature, with Benzema now being "considered" to be added, according to a report in Tuesday's L'Equipe sports daily.

While Deschamps has not picked him since October 2015 and said he would "never forget" Benzema's comments, he has never stated that he would not call him up again. Benzema was named best French player in a foreign league by the French professional footballers' union on Sunday.

The European Championship, which was delayed by a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will start on June 11. France are in Group F with Germany, Hungary and Portugal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Sikkims COVID-19 tally surged to 11,689 as 209 more people tested positive for the virus while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 212, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.The new cases were reported from East Sikkim distr...

New York governor Cuomo's COVID book deal was worth than $5 million

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos contract with publishers for his book about dealing with the coronavirus pandemic was worth over 5 million, according to tax documents released by his office to the media on Monday.Cuomo was initially lauded ...

Nepal SC refuses to issue interim order on PM Oli's controversial oath

The Supreme Court of Nepal on Tuesday refused to issue an interim order on writ petitions, seeking scrapping of the May 14 oath of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana led single-bench did not issue any interi...

Indian navy hunts for 80 missing at sea after devastating cyclone

The Indian Navy mounted a massive air and sea rescue mission on Tuesday for 81 missing oil workers and crew whose barge sank in heavy seas following a powerful cyclone that tore up the west coast of the country.Around 180 of those on board ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021