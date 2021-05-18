Left Menu

CSA says de Villiers will not come out of international retirement

Speaking to the reporters in Chennai, de Villiers had then said he will have a chat with South Africa head coach Mark Boucher at the end of IPL 2021 while assessing his form and fitness after RCBs campaign in the 14th season of the T20 tournament.

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday announced that AB de Villiers won't be coming out of international retirement ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, saying that he has decided ''once and for all'' that his mind will not change.

CSA said that ''discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final.'' The statement was reportedly made after CSA announced the team for a tour of the West Indies.

In May 2018, de Villiers had announced his retirement from international cricket. He played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is before announcing his surprise retirement.

However, last month the 37-year-old versatile cricketer said it would be ''fantastic'' to make an international comeback ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November.

''If I can slot in, it will be fantastic,'' de Villiers had said after he playing match-winning innings for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in the now-suspended IPL in April. Speaking to the reporters in Chennai, de Villiers had then said he will have a chat with South Africa head coach Mark Boucher at the end of IPL 2021 while assessing his form and fitness after RCB's campaign in the 14th season of the T20 tournament.

