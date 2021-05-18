Left Menu

Roy Hodgson will step down as manager of Crystal Palace FC at the end of this season, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:06 IST
Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace FC at end of the season
Roy Hodgson. Image Credit: ANI

Roy Hodgson will step down as manager of Crystal Palace FC at the end of this season, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. Hodgson's final match in charge of the Eagles will be at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday, his 162nd competitive match in the Palace dugout.

"After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football, so our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace," said Hodgson in a statement. "It's been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace. I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager," he added.

Hodgson became manager of his boyhood club in September 2017, and under his stewardship, the club has maintained its Premier League status on four consecutive occasions. "I have really enjoyed my time at Palace, I have been privileged to work with an outstanding group of professional and dedicated players, most of whom have been with me throughout the four years," said Hodgson.

"A manager is only as good as the players who perform on the pitch. I have been fortunate that those in my charge have certainly given me that and I thank them for it," he added. Crystal Palace are at the 13th spot in the Premier League points table and will next lock horns with Arsenal on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

