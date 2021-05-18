Left Menu

Uncapped James Bracey, Ollie Robinson named in England squad for New Zealand Tests

England men's head coach Chris Silverwood on Tuesday named a 15-player squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting at Lord's on June 2.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:04 IST
Uncapped James Bracey, Ollie Robinson named in England squad for New Zealand Tests
Pacer Ollie Robinson (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England men's head coach Chris Silverwood on Tuesday named a 15-player squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting at Lord's on June 2. Multi-format players Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have been rested after completing a quarantine period following the cancellation of the Indian Premier League earlier this month.

Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes (fractured finger) and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer (right elbow) were not considered for selection. "The summer of Test cricket will be fascinating. Playing the top two teams in the world, in New Zealand and India, is perfect preparation for us as we continue to improve and progress towards an Ashes series in Australia at the back end of the year," said Silverwood in an official statement.

"With several players not available through injury or being rested for the New Zealand series, it is an opportunity for us to reward those who have been on the fringes of England squads over the past 12 months," he added. Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey and Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson have been called up to the Test squad for the first time.

Both are familiar with the England set-up, having toured as reserves during England's winter Test programmes in Sri Lanka and India. They were part of the extended squads during last summer's behind closed doors Test series against West Indies and Pakistan. There is a recall for Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton, who last featured for England in a Test match in September 2019 against Australia at Emirates Old Trafford - he will be looking to add to his four Test caps.

"James Bracey and Ollie Robinson deserve their call ups to the Test squad. They have been consistent performers in the County Championship this season and over the past 18 months, have excelled for the Lions on the field and in the various camps they have been involved in," said Silverwood. "Having spent all winter and last summer in the company of our established Test players, they have immersed themselves in preparing and understanding what it takes to play at this level. The environment and culture will be something they are used to, and should they be in a position to make their Test debuts, they will be ready to showcase their skills," he added.

England and New Zealand are slated to lock horns in a two-match Test series, which gets underway on June 2. England Test squad will report to its London base on May 28. England squad: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid

The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.He als...

Firhad Hakim s daughter appeals to TMC supporters to stay

Daughter of West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, arrested in the Narada sting case, Shabba Hakim has appealed to TMC supporters and her fathers followers not to gather in front of the correctional home or their residence on Wednesday when the...

UP govt issues directives allowing max 25 people in weddings, related functions

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued fresh directives allowing a maximum of 25 people to take part in wedding and other functions in view of the coronavirus pandemic.In a letter to district officials, Additional Chief Secretary Ho...

Black fungus claims 5 lives in Indore hospital

Black fungus has claimed five lives of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital in Indore, said an official on Tuesday. The number of such patients under treatment in the hospital till this morning was 67.As m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021