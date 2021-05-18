Left Menu

Cycling-Venezuelan 8-year-old BMX cyclist dreams of Olympic Games

Venezuelan BMX cyclist Camila Iachini at 8 years old is already dreaming of becoming an Olympic champion.

Reuters | Los Teques | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:19 IST
Cycling-Venezuelan 8-year-old BMX cyclist dreams of Olympic Games

Venezuelan BMX cyclist Camila Iachini at 8 years old is already dreaming of becoming an Olympic champion. She has been riding since she was three, when she got a bike as a Christmas gift.

"Bikes are too much fun," said Iachini, the older of two sisters, in an interview in the living room of her home in Los Teques, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of Caracas. "You have to have discipline, perseverance and if you have perseverance you will achieve your dreams," she adds with a smile. Iachini discovered BMX while watching the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics on television. She was 3 years old, but was dazzled by Colombia’s Mariana Pajon, a two-time Olympic champion, and by Venezuela’s Stefany Hernandez, who won a bronze medal that year and is now Iachini's coach.

"When she saw those women coming off the starting gate, she said 'Dad, I want to be an Olympian, I want to be an Olympian,'" said her father, Mario Iachini, a 34-year-old merchant. "(It) is a very competitive sport, a second in BMX requires a lot of discipline and perseverance." Camila immediately began riding in the neighborhood and later began training formally on private tracks and at state-owned facilities.

Her mother, Jessica Zambrano, also a 34-year-old shopkeeper, admits she worries about injuries. But she says Camila "has found her passion and she enjoys it." The third-grader has won 25 medals and trophies including first place at Venezuela’s national BMX freestyle Championship in February, and in August is headed to the Papendal BMX world championships in the Netherlands.

"That girl is going to fly and she will be very prepared for her world championship," said Hernandez, her coach, in an interview last month with local website SportHD News Venezuela.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid

The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.He als...

Firhad Hakim s daughter appeals to TMC supporters to stay

Daughter of West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, arrested in the Narada sting case, Shabba Hakim has appealed to TMC supporters and her fathers followers not to gather in front of the correctional home or their residence on Wednesday when the...

UP govt issues directives allowing max 25 people in weddings, related functions

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued fresh directives allowing a maximum of 25 people to take part in wedding and other functions in view of the coronavirus pandemic.In a letter to district officials, Additional Chief Secretary Ho...

Black fungus claims 5 lives in Indore hospital

Black fungus has claimed five lives of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital in Indore, said an official on Tuesday. The number of such patients under treatment in the hospital till this morning was 67.As m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021