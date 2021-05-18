Harmanpreet Kaur begins preparation for multi-format series against England

There might more than three weeks of time left for the England series to get underway but India women's vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the multi-format tour. Harmanpreet on Tuesday shared a video from her net session in which the right-handed batter was seen hitting some glorious shots as she began preparing for the much-awaited tour for the women's side.

"Chalo fer challiye ," Harmanpreet captioned the post on Instagram. England and India will lock horns in a one-off Test match, three ODIs, and three T20Is. Harmanpreet, the vice-captain in the longer format, will lead the Indian side in the T20I series.

The two teams will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. Then they will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worzcester. Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford.

India's Senior Women squad for Test & ODI : Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav. India's Senior Women squad for T20I : Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)