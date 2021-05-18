Left Menu

Golf-Westwood withdraws name from Olympics consideration

After that, the 60-player field will be filled by going down the ranking, with the top two ranked players qualifying from any country that does not have two or more players from the top 15. The 48-year-old Westwood said that at this stage in his career he prefers more certainty when mapping out his schedule, especially considering he could be competing in the FedExCup Playoffs followed by the Ryder Cup later this year.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:13 IST
Golf-Westwood withdraws name from Olympics consideration

Lee Westwood is currently on the outside looking in with regards to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics but the Englishman said on Tuesday he has already withdrawn his name from consideration due to family commitments and his playing schedule. Westwood joins American world number one Dustin Johnson and Australian Adam Scott among those who have decided not to pursue a spot in the July 29-Aug. 1 Olympic golf tournament that starts 11 days after the final round of the British Open.

"I have a few family commitments, and I already proved a few weeks ago that playing seven in eight weeks is not good for me," Westwood said at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course in South Carolina ahead of this week's PGA Championship. "And there's already a lot of tournaments crammed in around there." Westwood is currently ranked 21st in the world rankings and trails compatriots Tyrrell Hatton (9), Matthew Fitzpatrick (17) and Paul Casey (20) with a handful of events left before the qualification period for men's golf ends on June 21.

The top 15 players in the Olympic Golf Rankings, which will mirror the official world rankings, will be eligible up to a maximum of four golfers per country. After that, the 60-player field will be filled by going down the ranking, with the top two ranked players qualifying from any country that does not have two or more players from the top 15.

The 48-year-old Westwood said that at this stage in his career he prefers more certainty when mapping out his schedule, especially considering he could be competing in the FedExCup Playoffs followed by the Ryder Cup later this year. "I want to be in good shape for all of those. I think going to Japan ... just with all that going on, is a bad idea, especially when I can't say whether I'm in it at the moment anyway," said Westwood.

"I'm of an age where I need to make a plan and stick to that going forward, else my game suffers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wrexham soccer club gets Hollywood series chronicling actor takeover

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are turning their surprise purchase of Welsh soccer team Wrexham into a TV series, the FX network said on Tuesday. Welcome to Wrexham, will trace the efforts of the two actors, both of them ...

British Indian chemist in Millennium Tech Prize winning team for revolutionary DNA tech

Cambridge University chemists Shankar Balasubramanian and David Klenerman were on Tuesday declared the winners of the 2020 Millennium Technology Prize, a prestigious global science and technology prize awarded for their development of revol...

AAP, BJP spar over admission in COVID care centres in Delhi

The AAP and the BJP locked horns on Tuesday over admission of patients in COVID-19 care centres in the national capital.AAP leader Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP-led civic body of wilful negligence in admitting patients in the 150-bed Covid...

Blue Star incorporate new subsidiary 'Blue Star Climatech'

Cooling products maker Blue Star Ltd on Tuesday said it has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary Blue Star Climatech to carry out manufacturing and deal in line with the mainline of business of the company.We hereby inform that the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021