Left Menu

Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer return as West Indies name provisional squad for T20I fixtures

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Tuesday announced a provisional 18-man squad ahead of the three back-to-back five-match T20I series against South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:14 IST
Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer return as West Indies name provisional squad for T20I fixtures
Andre Russell and Shimron Hetmyer (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Tuesday announced a provisional 18-man squad ahead of the three back-to-back five-match T20I series against South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan. Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, and Hayden Walsh Jr. return alongside the majority of the squad who featured in the 2-1 T20I series victory against Sri Lanka in March.

"These upcoming T20Is are crucial in terms of our preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup. We have assembled a very solid squad -- with experienced world-class match-winners and some exciting young talented players, ready to explode onto the global stage and do great things for West Indies cricket," said Phil Simmons, West Indies head coach in an official statement. "We are at that point where we have identified those who we will look to be the core of the squad to defend our World Cup title, so we want to make sure the upcoming matches create that environment -- the way we train, the way we plan, the way we execute and the chemistry within the group."

"We won five years ago, so the next few weeks and months will be major steppingstones on the road towards defending our title and being World Champions for a third time," he added. The provisional squad will quarantine and train in St. Lucia ahead of the first T20I series against South Africa starting on June 26 at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium. The official squad will subsequently be selected and announced ahead of each series.

"The Provisional T20I Squad was put together with all T20I Home Series Matches against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan in mind. This gives us the opportunity to continue to build towards the upcoming World Cup and to determine our best squad and our ideal eleven," said Roger Harper, CWI's lead selector. West Indies are the defending T20I World Cup champions and had also lifted the title in 2012.

West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jnr (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wrexham soccer club gets Hollywood series chronicling actor takeover

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are turning their surprise purchase of Welsh soccer team Wrexham into a TV series, the FX network said on Tuesday. Welcome to Wrexham, will trace the efforts of the two actors, both of them ...

British Indian chemist in Millennium Tech Prize winning team for revolutionary DNA tech

Cambridge University chemists Shankar Balasubramanian and David Klenerman were on Tuesday declared the winners of the 2020 Millennium Technology Prize, a prestigious global science and technology prize awarded for their development of revol...

AAP, BJP spar over admission in COVID care centres in Delhi

The AAP and the BJP locked horns on Tuesday over admission of patients in COVID-19 care centres in the national capital.AAP leader Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP-led civic body of wilful negligence in admitting patients in the 150-bed Covid...

Blue Star incorporate new subsidiary 'Blue Star Climatech'

Cooling products maker Blue Star Ltd on Tuesday said it has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary Blue Star Climatech to carry out manufacturing and deal in line with the mainline of business of the company.We hereby inform that the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021