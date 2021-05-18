The following are the top sports stories at 2115 hours: SPO-CRI-NITISH-INTERVIEW Ready for international cricket, Nitish Rana awaits ''that one call'' By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) After creating a space for himself in both the domestic circuit and the IPL, Delhi and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana feels ready for international arena, hoping to get his ''reward'' when the Indian team is picked for July's tour of Sri Lanka. SPO-CRI-LD SANDPAPERGATE Ghost of ball-tampering: Bancroft backtracks, other Aussie bowlers call for end to innuendo Sydney, May 18 (PTI) Cameron Bancroft backtracked after dropping hints of other bowlers' involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal while the men in question, including top pacer Pat Cummins, claimed innocence and pleaded for an end to ''rumour-mongering and Innuendo'' surrounding the incident that tarred Australia's cricketing reputation.

SPO-CRI-SANDPAPERGATE-BOWLERS Bancroft's bowling colleagues deny knowing 2018 ball-tampering plot; call for end to innuendo Sydney, May 18 (PTI) Australian bowlers, including top pacer Pat Cummins, on Tuesday asserted that they were unaware of the 2018 ball-tampering plot after being caught in a storm triggered by incident protagonist Cameron Bancroft's recent comments hinting at their involvement.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND Amit, Vikas in Indian men's squad for Asian Boxing C'ship; team to leave for Dubai on May 21 New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Most of India's Olympic-bound male boxers, including world silver-medallist and defending champion Amit Panghal (52kg), made the cut for the Asian Championships in Dubai, for which the country's contingent will leave on May 21 after having got the requisite clearance to travel.

SPO-CRI-LD BANCROFT Bancroft backtracks, says no new information to offer on ball-tampering scandal Sydney, May 18 (PTI) Cameron Bancroft has informed Cricket Australia that he has no new information to give on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal after CA's offer to reinvestigate the matter, backtracking on his earlier claim that team's other bowlers could have been aware of the illegal plot.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CA-BCCI BCCI paying for quarantine of Australian IPL players in Sydney: CA Sydney, May 18 (PTI) The BCCI is footing the bill for the 14-day quarantine of Australian IPL players, who have arrived here from Maldives, Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley said on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-DUPLESSIS-THREATS Received death threats after South Africa's 2011 World Cup exit, reveals du Plessis New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has revealed that he and his wife received death threats after a mix-up with AB de Villiers led to the latter's run out during their 2011 World Cup semifinal defeat to New Zealand. SPO-CRI-DEVILLIERS-LD CSA CSA says de Villiers will not come out of international retirement Johannesburg, May 18 (PTI) Cricket South Africa on Tuesday announced that AB de Villiers won't be coming out of international retirement ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, saying that he has decided ''once and for all'' to not change his mind.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-AIBA In a first, AIBA announces USD 400,000 prize fund for Asian Boxing Championships Lausanne, May 18 (PTI) In an unprecedented move, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) on Tuesday announced a prize fund of USD 400,000 for the upcoming Asian Championships in Dubai, which will also feature India's top pugilists.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-PRIYA India women's team cricketer Priya Punia loses mother to COVID-19 New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) India international Priya Punia, who is part of the UK-bound women's cricket squad, has lost her mother to COVID-19.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-TEST Indian women set to play Test in Australia after England New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Indian women's cricket team is set to play a Test in Australia after playing one in England next month.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-VEDA Bereaved Veda thanks BCCI, Jay Shah for extending support New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The bereaved Veda Krishnamurthy on Tuesday thanked the BCCI and its secretary Jay Shah for reaching out to her following the twin tragedies in her family, days after the board faced some sharp criticism from former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar.

SPO-POWERLIFTING-JOSEPH-MINISTRY-AID Sports Ministry approves Rs 2.5 Lakh for COVID-stricken former powerlifter Joseph James New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has approved an amount of Rs 2,50,000 for Asian Games gold-medallist and international powerlifting coach Joseph James, who recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19 infection.

SPO-CRI-TAMPERING-BROAD-WARNER Will be interesting if Warner writes book on ball-tampering scandal after retirement: Broad London, May 18 (PTI) England pacer Stuart Broad feels Australian cricket would be in for an ''interesting time'' if David Warner ever decides to write a book and open up about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that led to him being barred from national captaincy for life.

SPO-CRI-IPL-VIRUS-SEIFERT Tim Seifert tests negative for COVID-19, on way back home: NZ coach Stead Christchurch, May 18 (PTI) New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert, who contracted COVID-19 during the currently-suspended IPL in India, has tested negative for the infection now and is on his way back home, his national coach Gary Stead has revealed.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-SAHA Wriddhiman Saha recovers from COVID, to be available for tour of England New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for India's tour of England next month.

SPO-CRI-WTC-WILLIAMSON Fantastic challenge to play against India: Williamson on WTC final London, May 18 (PTI) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is excited to face India in the World Test Championships (WTC) final next month as he considers showdowns against Virat Kohli's men to be a ''fantastic challenge''.

