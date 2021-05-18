Left Menu

Asian Boxing Championship: Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan to headline India men's squad

Following continuous efforts from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), a full-strength Indian contingent is all set to participate in the upcoming 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championship which is jointly hosted by BFI and UAE Boxing Federation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:05 IST
Asian Boxing Championship: Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan to headline India men's squad
Indian boxer Amit Panghal (Photo/ BFI). Image Credit: ANI

Following continuous efforts from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), a full-strength Indian contingent is all set to participate in the upcoming 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championship which is jointly hosted by BFI and UAE Boxing Federation. BFI, which had earlier named the women's team spearheaded by the six-time world champion Mary Kom, announced the men's side as well which will be headlined by defending champion Amit Panghal.

The matches will be kicked off from May 24 and go on till June 1 in Dubai. All the players alongside coaches and support staff are already in the bio-secure bubble. "Players' best interest has always been a priority for the Boxing Federation of India and now is no different. We are thankful to the UAE Government, Indian Ambassador to UAE Mr Pavan Kapoor and ASBC President Anas Alotaiba who have helped us in every possible way to secure the team's travel to Dubai," said Ajay Singh, BFI President.

"This is a much-needed competition which is crucial for the final phase of training and preparation for the Olympics. I would like to take this opportunity to wish all the participating boxers along with the member nations, all the very best," he added. Alongside Asian Games gold medallist Panghal (52kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) are the other Olympic-bound pugilists who have been named into the men's side.

The other boxers included in the squad are the 2013 Asian Championship gold medallist Shiva Thapa (64kg), Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (56kg), Vinod Tanwar (49kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Narender (+91kg). The Asian Championship will be the first boxing tournament to take off in Asia, the tournament was initially scheduled to take place in New Delhi. However, due to international travel restrictions, the tournament had to be shifted to Dubai.

The Indian team is expected to reach Dubai on May 22 and the contingent will be issued visas on their arrival. All the top players and Olympic-bound boxers are participating in the tournament. Indian squad: (Men): Vinod Tanwar (49kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (56kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Narender (+91kg). (Women): Monika (48kg), MC Mary Kom (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jasmine (57kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Saweety (81kg) and Anupama (+81kg). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to require vaccination to enter governmental, private establishments - SPA

Saudi Arabias interior ministry said on Tuesday that vaccination will be required to enter any governmental, private, or educational establishments and to use public transportation as of August, 1, state news agency SPA reported.Vaccination...

Algeria cancels plan to reopen land borders

Algeria has backed off a decision to reopen land borders closed because of the coronavirus pandemic but will go ahead with a plan to partially resume international flights from next month, the presidency said on Tuesday. The North African c...

U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress amid Republican resistance

A proposal to create a 911-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trumps supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former ...

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

Amazon.com Inc told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending its moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software until further notice.The company in June 2020 had issued the moratorium for one year, halting a business it had long defe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021