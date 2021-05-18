BCCI SGM on May 29 to discuss hosting of T20 World Cup

Left Menu

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) to be conducted virtually on May 29 with an eye on the ICC meeting to be held on June 1. The focus of the meeting will be discussing the hosting of the T20 World Cup.

Updated: 18-05-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:25 IST
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah with President Sourav Ganguly.. Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) to be conducted virtually on May 29 with an eye on the ICC meeting to be held on June 1. The focus of the meeting will be discussing the hosting of the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the board said that the idea to call for the meeting is to discuss the way forward with hosting the T20 World Cup in October-November. "The ICC will have the meeting on June 1 and before that, we will have our own meeting on May 29 to discuss the COVID-19 situation and what all measures need to be taken with an eye on the T20 World Cup which is slated to be held in India in October-November," the source said.

The BCCI has picked nine venues for the event -- Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Dharamsala and Lucknow. In the last Apex Council meeting, the state associations had been told to keep preparations on for the event with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic.

"The nine venues have been informed and it was again discussed that preparations should continue for the showpiece event with an eye on the Covid-19 situation and a call will only be taken closer to the event. It is too early to imagine what can or will happen in October-November with regards to the coronavirus situation. But preparations shall be on," the BCCI source had told ANI. Asked if there would be other matters discussed as well in the SGM, the source said the international calendar, as well as women's cricket, will be discussed.

"Yes, apart from the T20 World Cup and discussions that need to be had around hosting the showpiece event, the international calendar, as well as women's cricket, will be discussed in details," the source pointed. (ANI)

