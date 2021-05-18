Sports News Roundup: Federer gets Serena's vote in GOAT debate; Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Federer gets Serena's vote in GOAT debate

While fans and pundits continue to debate who should be considered the greatest men's tennis player of all time, 23-times Grand Slam winner Serena Williams says Roger Federer gets her vote. Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18.

Paralympics will give a voice to those left behind in pandemic: IPC

The Tokyo Paralympics will give a voice to people with disabilities, who have been left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said. After the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games due to the global health crisis, the Paralympic Games are now set begin on Aug. 24 and Parsons said it was time to focus on the "incredible experience" athletes will have in Japan.

Doping-Canada tops up WADA contribution while U.S. holds out

Canada made an additional contribution of nearly $1 million to its annual World Anti-Doping Agency dues on Tuesday at a time when the United States is threatening to withhold its WADA funding unless demanded reforms are enacted. With WADA holding Executive Committee and Foundation Board meetings later this week, dues are likely to be a contentious topic with the U.S. holding back its 2021 payment and WADA threatening to introduce rules to punish nations which do not pay up by finding them non-compliant.

Athletics-New York City Marathon returns after 2020 COVID-19 cancellation

A limited field of 33,000 runners will return to the starting line for the 50th running of the New York City Marathon in November after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event that draws thousands of cheering fans to the Big Apple will take place on Nov. 7.

Golf-Westwood withdraws name from Olympics consideration

Lee Westwood is currently on the outside looking in with regards to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics but the Englishman said on Tuesday he has already withdrawn his name from consideration due to family commitments and his playing schedule. Westwood joins American world number one Dustin Johnson and Australian Adam Scott among those who have decided not to pursue a spot in the July 29-Aug. 1 Olympic golf tournament that starts 11 days after the final round of the British Open.

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Soccer-Man City owner to fund fans' trip to Champions League final

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour will cover flight and transfer costs for a section of their fans to attend the Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday. The game was due to be played at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul but was moved to the Estadio de Dragao in Porto after Turkey was added to the British government's red list due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLB roundup: Albert Pujols hits RBI single in Dodgers' debut

Walker Buehler gave up one hit over seven scoreless innings and Albert Pujols drove in the eventual game-winning run in his debut with his new team as the host Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 3-1 victory Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Will Smith hit a home run for the Dodgers, who have won five of their last six games after a rough stretch when they lost 15 of 20.

NHL roundup: Bruins edge Caps in OT to even series

Brad Marchand scored 39 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Boston Bruins a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of their East Division first-round playoff series Monday night. The series is tied at one game apiece heading to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday and Game 4 on Friday. This was the 11th consecutive one-goal playoff game between the two teams, an NHL record. The Capitals earned a 3-2 OT win in Game 1 on Saturday.

Cycling-Venezuelan 8-year-old BMX cyclist dreams of Olympic Games

Venezuelan BMX cyclist Camila Iachini at 8 years old is already dreaming of becoming an Olympic champion. She has been riding since she was three, when she got a bike as a Christmas gift.

