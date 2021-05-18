Left Menu

Tennis-Federer beaten in three sets by Andujar on return in Geneva

The top seed landed just 40% of his first serves in the first set, but still never looked like being broken until a wobble in his final service game allowed Andujar to capitalise on two successive unforced errors and take the opener. The second set was a different story.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:39 IST
Tennis-Federer beaten in three sets by Andujar on return in Geneva
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A rusty Roger Federer was beaten 6-4 4-6 6-4 by Spaniard Pablo Andujar on his return to the ATP Tour at the claycourt Geneva Open on Tuesday, but there were still plenty of positives for the Swiss in his performance. Federer missed nearly the entire 2020 season after twice having knee surgery. He returned to the Tour at the Qatar Open in March, but had not played since losing in the quarter-finals in Doha.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old went toe-to-toe with Andujar in their first-ever meeting, showing plenty of encouraging signs with his shot-making and on-court movement ahead of the French Open. After bouncing back in the second set, Federer looked poised to run away with the contest before an uncharacteristic lapse in concentration put paid to his hopes of an extended run at his home tournament.

Andujar, ranked 75th in the world, made a strong start, while Federer struggled to settle into his serving rhythm early on. The top seed landed just 40% of his first serves in the first set, but still never looked like being broken until a wobble in his final service game allowed Andujar to capitalise on two successive unforced errors and take the opener.

The second set was a different story. Federer broke early to take a 2-1 lead and, with his serve finally firing, began imposing himself on proceedings, shortening the rallies with his serve-and-volley game and moving his opponent about at will.

Federer earned himself two set points with his first ace of the match and forced the contest into the decider with a powerful crosscourt forehand. The third set followed a similar pattern to the second. After both players held their opening service games Federer edged ahead to take a 2-1 lead, earning the break with a glorious passing shot at full stretch.

He held his next two service games to love, but it was Andujar who provided the late twist, breaking back to level the match at 4-4 and then holding to go 5-4 ahead. Federer, under pressure and serving to stay in the match, handed the Spaniard two match points with a pair of unforced errors. He saved both, but Andujar regained the advantage when Federer struck a forehand wide off the frame of his racket.

The Spaniard sealed the win when Federer sent another forehand wide, celebrating by clasping his head in his hands, with a stunned look on his face, before running to the net to shake hands with his opponent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain vows to restore order after thousands swim into Ceuta from Morocco

A sudden influx of migrants swimming into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in northern Africa is a serious crisis for Europe, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday, vowing to re-establish order promptly amid heightened diplomatic tension...

KK Shailaja, popular leader who contributed to historic Left victory in Kerala dropped from Pinaryi 2.0 cabinet

By Arun Jayan One of the prominent ministers to be dropped from the second cabinet of the Pinarayi Vijayan government is KK Shailaja who had won much global praise for her efficient handling of COVID first wave in Kerala as Health Minister....

Saudi Arabia to require vaccination to enter governmental, private establishments - SPA

Saudi Arabias interior ministry said on Tuesday that vaccination will be required to enter any governmental, private, or educational establishments and to use public transportation as of August, 1, state news agency SPA reported.Vaccination...

Algeria cancels plan to reopen land borders

Algeria has backed off a decision to reopen land borders closed because of the coronavirus pandemic but will go ahead with a plan to partially resume international flights from next month, the presidency said on Tuesday. The North African c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021