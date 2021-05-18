Soccer-Benzema called up to France squad for Euro 2020

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been included in France's 26-man squad for Euro 2020, coach Didier Deschamps said on Tuesday.

Benzema, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for Les Bleus since 2015 in the wake of a blackmailing scandal and over 2016 comments that Deschamps had "bowed to the pressure of a racist part of France" when leaving him out of that year's European Championship.

