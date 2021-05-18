Soccer-Benzema called up to France squad for Euro 2020

Soccer-Benzema called up to France squad for Euro 2020Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 23:56 IST
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been included in France's 26-man squad for Euro 2020, coach Didier Deschamps said on Tuesday.
Benzema, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for Les Bleus since 2015 in the wake of a blackmailing scandal and over 2016 comments that Deschamps had "bowed to the pressure of a racist part of France" when leaving him out of that year's European Championship.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karim Benzema
- Deschamps
- France
- European Championship
- Euro 2020
- Didier Deschamps
ALSO READ
France to reach 20 mln first COVID vaccinations by mid-May -official
Cementing Egypt security ties, France seals large warplane deal
France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance
New COVID-19 infections in France slow down further
France reports 243 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals