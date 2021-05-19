Soccer-Benevento relegated from Serie A after Torino save spot in elite with Lazio draw

Benevento were relegated from Serie A after Torino secured their spot in the Italian top flight for next season with a goalless draw at Lazio on Tuesday. Filippo Inzaghi's side have 32 points with one game remaining and trail 17th-placed Torino, who they face in the last round of matches, by four points.

Lazio, managed by Inzaghi's brother Simone, were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute, but Ciro Immobile's spot kick hit the post, saving Torino from a tricky trip to Benevento, who would have needed a win to stay in Serie A. Lazio stayed sixth on 68 points.

Crotone and Parma had already been relegated.

