Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-River Plate plead for goalkeeper after squad depleted by COVID-19

River Plate may be forced to use an outfield player in goal for their next Copa Libertadores tie after all four of the club's registered keepers tested positive for COVID-19. River said in a statement they had asked the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) for special dispensation to include goalkeepers Leo Diaz and Agustin Gomez in their squad for Wednesday’s game against Independiente of Santa Fe.

Swimming-Kolesnikov breaks 50m back world record, Peaty defends Euro title

Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov broke his own 50m backstroke world record at the European swimming championships on Tuesday as Britain's Olympic champion Adam Peaty took his fourth successive 100m breaststroke gold. Kolesnikov touched out in 23.80 seconds in the non-Olympic distance, beating the previous record of 23.93 he had set in Monday's semi-finals, for a second 10,000 euro ($12,224.00) bonus.

Golf-'Greatest Ryder Cup' ever set for Whistling Straits - PGA

The PGA of America is ready to stage the "greatest Ryder Cup in history" this year, CEO Seth Waugh said on Tuesday. The biennial event between the United States and Europe was postponed in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus and has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Doping-Canada tops up WADA contribution while U.S. holds out

Canada made an additional contribution of nearly $1 million to its annual World Anti-Doping Agency dues on Tuesday at a time when the United States is threatening to withhold its WADA funding unless demanded reforms are enacted. With WADA holding Executive Committee and Foundation Board meetings later this week, dues are likely to be a contentious topic with the U.S. holding back its 2021 payment and WADA threatening to introduce rules to punish nations which do not pay up by finding them non-compliant.

Tennis-Federer beaten in three sets by Andujar on return in Geneva

A rusty Roger Federer was beaten 6-4 4-6 6-4 by Spaniard Pablo Andujar on his return to the ATP Tour at the claycourt Geneva Open on Tuesday, but there were still plenty of positives for the Swiss in his performance. Federer missed nearly the entire 2020 season after twice having knee surgery. He returned to the Tour at the Qatar Open in March, but had not played since losing in the quarter-finals in Doha.

Pelosi calls for U.S. and world leaders to boycott China's 2022 Olympics

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, criticizing China for human rights abuses and saying global leaders who attend would lose their moral authority. U.S. lawmakers have been increasingly vocal about an Olympic boycott or venue change, and have lashed out at American corporations, arguing their silence about what the State Department has deemed a genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China was abetting the Chinese government.

Golf-Slow PGA Championship rounds loom at long, windswept Kiawah

The prospect of slow five-hour plus rounds looms large at this week's PGA Championship, which will be played on the longest course in major history at Kiawah Island starting on Thursday. The Atlantic oceanside layout can be stretched to a monster 7,876-yards -- and the back nine to more than 4,000 -- though officials are likely to set it up somewhat shorter each day by moving forward some of the tees on holes playing into the wind.

Golf-Matsuyama understands Japan's virus concerns but hopes Olympics can go forward

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama said he understands why many in his home country want this summer's Tokyo Olympics cancelled as the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic but he hopes the event can still go forward. The Masters champion said the United States is further along in its efforts to vaccinate people against the virus than in Japan, where only about 3.5% of its population of about 126 million has been vaccinated, according to a Reuters tracker.

Olympics - Human rights activists urge athletes to boycott Beijing Games

Human rights activists on Tuesday called for athletes to boycott next year's Winter Olympics in China and put pressure on the International Olympic Committee over the staging of the Games. Beijing is set to host the Olympics in February 2022, but the IOC has faced criticism over its decision to award the country the Games in light of China's human rights record.

Soccer-Tuchel warns Chelsea top four is 'not done yet'

Thomas Tuchel said his Chelsea side had taken a big step towards ensuring a top-four finish in the Premier League but offered a note of caution after his team's crucial 2-1 revenge win over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. The win, three days after they lost to Leicester in the FA Cup final, lifted Chelsea above them into third place with 67 points and if they win their last game away to Aston Villa on Sunday they will guaranteed a Champions League berth.

