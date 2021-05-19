Left Menu

Australia to play test vs Afghanistan ahead of Ashes series

Australia is set to host Afghanistan in a cricket test match for the first time before taking on England in the Ashes series starting in December. The Australians will start their Ashes defense at the Gabba in Brisbane from Dec. 8-12 and, after a three-day break, continue with a day-night test in Adelaide.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 19-05-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 09:32 IST
Australia to play test vs Afghanistan ahead of Ashes series

Australia is set to host Afghanistan in a cricket test match for the first time before taking on England in the Ashes series starting in December. The Australian men's team starts its six-test southern summer in the one-off test against Afghanistan at Hobart from Nov. 27. The Australians will start their Ashes defense at the Gabba in Brisbane from Dec. 8-12 and, after a three-day break, continue with a day-night test in Adelaide. The Ashes series will continue in Melbourne for the Boxing Day test and Sydney for the New Year's test and conclude with the fifth test in Perth from Jan. 14-18.

Australia's test captain Tim Paine said a lack of long-format cricket ahead of the Ashes was not a concern for his team.

“That's part-and-parcel for us, you've got to be adaptable,'' Paine said, indicating that Australia would aim to field a full-strength team against Afghanistan.

''From my point of view, a preparation point of view, it's going to be a really important test match to set us up for the Ashes,” he said.

The Afghans have had three wins and three losses in its six test matches since becoming a full member of the International Cricket Council in 2018. The test series will come after the ICC's Twenty20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India in October and November but is likely to be shifted to the United Arab Emirates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tests will be followed by limited-overs series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan gets 400,000-dose vaccine boost as COVID cases rise

Taiwan will get 400,000 more AstraZeneca Plc COVID-19 doses on Wednesday from the COVAX global sharing program, the government said, as it faces a dwindling supply of shots during a spike in domestic infections.Taiwan has reported almost 1,...

AGEL to acquire SB Energy’s India renewable energy portfolio for USD 3.5 bn

Adani Green Energy Ltd AGEL on Wednesday said it has inked share purchase agreements with SoftBank Group SBG and Bharti Group for acquisition of 100 per cent stake in SB Energy India for USD 3.5 billion approximately Rs 25,500 crore.The tra...

Apple Music to offer lossless and spatial audio to all its users

Apple recently announced that its Apple Music streaming service would be giving its users access to lossless and spatial audio in June. Those who subscribe to the service will get these features without needing to pay more money. According ...

UAE, Bahrain to offer Sinopharm COVID-19 booster shots

The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it would offer a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm at least six months after the initial two doses.Gulf neighbour Bahrain also said it would offer a thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021