Torino's draw at Lazio earns vital point to avoid relegation
PTI | Rome | Updated: 19-05-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 09:40 IST
Torino ensured it will remain in Serie A next season after playing Lazio to a 0-0 draw that also confirmed Benevento's relegation.
Lazio top scorer Ciro Immobile hit the post in an 84th-minute penalty and Manuel Lazzari's header late in injury time also hit the woodwork on Tuesday. The match had been rescheduled from earlier this season due to a coronavirus outbreak.
Torino now holds a four-point lead over 18th-place Benevento with one game remaining. Benevento, Crotone and Parma will play in the second division next season.
