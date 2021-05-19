Left Menu

Torino's draw at Lazio earns vital point to avoid relegation

Torino ensured it will remain in Serie A next season after playing Lazio to a 0-0 draw that also confirmed Beneventos relegation.Lazio top scorer Ciro Immobile hit the post in an 84th-minute penalty and Manuel Lazzaris header late in injury time also hit the woodwork on Tuesday.

Torino's draw at Lazio earns vital point to avoid relegation

Torino ensured it will remain in Serie A next season after playing Lazio to a 0-0 draw that also confirmed Benevento's relegation.

Lazio top scorer Ciro Immobile hit the post in an 84th-minute penalty and Manuel Lazzari's header late in injury time also hit the woodwork on Tuesday. The match had been rescheduled from earlier this season due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Torino now holds a four-point lead over 18th-place Benevento with one game remaining. Benevento, Crotone and Parma will play in the second division next season.

