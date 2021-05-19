Left Menu

Hockey-Australia's Swann calls time on career before Olympics

Australia's Matthew Swann ended his international hockey career on Wednesday and said he had no regrets about making the decision before the Tokyo Olympics as he wanted to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. "This was a decision that was made over the course of four-five months," Swann said in statement https://www.hockey.org.au/news/swanny-calls-time-on-kookaburras-career.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 10:17 IST
Hockey-Australia's Swann calls time on career before Olympics

Australia's Matthew Swann ended his international hockey career on Wednesday and said he had no regrets about making the decision before the Tokyo Olympics as he wanted to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Swann's wife Roos is due to give birth on Aug. 8 -- the day of the Olympics closing ceremony -- and with athletes required to quarantine for 14 days on their return to Australia the 32-year-old has decided to put family first.

The defender, who made his 'Kookaburras' debut in 2009, represented Australia 204 times and scored seven goals, winning an Olympic bronze medal, two Commonwealth Games gold medals and two World Cup titles. "This was a decision that was made over the course of four-five months," Swann said in statement https://www.hockey.org.au/news/swanny-calls-time-on-kookaburras-career. "With Roos and I having our first child, we were hoping that quarantining would change or maybe the situation and state of COVID globally wouldn't be as dire as it is at the moment.

"It's sad but I'll be cheering the boys on and thinking about being there, but at the end of the day I've made a decision that I think is the right one for my family." The Australian team will depart on Friday for a four-match series against New Zealand.

Australia are in Pool A of the Olympic tournament and face hosts Japan in their opener on July 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NSE Academy, Bharathiar University sign pact to establish Centre of Excellence for capital mkts

NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, has joined hands with Bharathiar University in Tamil Nadu for creating a Centre of Excellence for capital markets.The two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understand...

6.7 magnitude earthquake hits southern East Pacific Rise

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck near the southern East Pacific Rise, reported United States Geological Survey.The tremor was recorded early morning on Wednesday, at 6.12 am local time, at a moderately shallow depth of 10 miles below the s...

Stockholm concert venue renamed in tribute to DJ Avicii

A concert and sports venue in Stockholm has been renamed Avicii Arena in tribute to one of Swedens most successful musical exports, DJ Tim Bergling, who took his own life in 2018 aged 28. Bergling, who used the stage name Avicii, shot to in...

Incumbent Philadelphia prosecutor Larry Krasner wins primary

Progressive Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner survived a challenge in the Democratic primary that pit his progressive reforms against growing concern over a rising tide of homicides and gun crimes.Many pundits nationally saw the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021