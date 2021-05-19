Sports News Roundup: Pacers torch Hornets in play-in game, 144-117; Canucks hold off Flames behind Thatcher Demko's 38 saves and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Most Japanese medical workers still not fully vaccinated as Olympics loom

Less than 30% of Japan's medics have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in major cities with just 65 days to go before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday, amid growing calls for the Games to be cancelled. Cabinet figures released this week showed that three months into Japan's COVID-19 vaccination push, less than 40% of all medical workers in the country were fully inoculated.

Three-time U.S. women's hockey Olympian Kacey Bellamy retires

Three-time U.S. women's hockey Olympian Kacey Bellamy, a member of the popular 2018 gold-medal-winning team, announced her retirement on Tuesday. The 34-year-old Bellamy played 130 games over 15 years with the national team and had 11 goals and 38 assists.

Canucks hold off Flames behind Thatcher Demko's 38 saves

Tyler Myers, Brock Boeser and Travis Hamonic each collected one goal and an assist to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Calgary Flames on Tuesday, as the clubs took one more step to finally ending their seasons. Nils Hoglander also scored for the Canucks (23-28-4, 50 points), while goaltender Thatcher Demko made 38 saves. William Lockwood, a 2016 third-round draft choice, made his NHL debut in the Vancouver win.

Doping-Canada tops up WADA contribution while U.S. holds out

Canada made an additional contribution of nearly $1 million to its annual World Anti-Doping Agency dues on Tuesday at a time when the United States is threatening to withhold its WADA funding unless demanded reforms are enacted. With WADA holding Executive Committee and Foundation Board meetings later this week, dues are likely to be a contentious topic with the U.S. holding back its 2021 payment and WADA threatening to introduce rules to punish nations which do not pay up by finding them non-compliant.

Pacers torch Hornets in play-in game, 144-117

Oshae Brissett scored 23 points to help lift the Indiana Pacers to a 144-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in an Eastern Conference play-in game in Indianapolis. Doug McDermott scored 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter for the ninth-seeded Pacers, who will visit the loser of Tuesday's clash between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics. The final play-in game on either Thursday or Friday will determine which team advances to face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

Tennis-Federer beaten in three sets by Andujar on return in Geneva

A rusty Roger Federer was beaten 6-4 4-6 6-4 by Spaniard Pablo Andujar on his return to the ATP Tour at the claycourt Geneva Open on Tuesday, but there were still plenty of positives for the Swiss in his performance. Federer missed nearly the entire 2020 season after twice having knee surgery. He returned to the Tour at the Qatar Open in March, but had not played since losing in the quarter-finals in Doha.

Pelosi calls for U.S. and world leaders to boycott China's 2022 Olympics

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, criticizing China for human rights abuses and saying global leaders who attend would lose their moral authority. U.S. lawmakers have been increasingly vocal about an Olympic boycott or venue change, and have lashed out at American corporations, arguing their silence about what the State Department has deemed a genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China was abetting the Chinese government.

Golf: Breakaway tour invite would be hard to turn down - Westwood

Lee Westwood said he would find it hard to turn down an invite to the proposed Super Golf League (SGL) though he can understand why there has been a negative reaction to it from other players and the PGA Tour. Britain's Daily Telegraph this month detailed a renewed Saudi Arabian-led plan to create a breakaway rival circuit, with players offered between $30 million-$100 million to take part.

Athletics: Felix dominates 400m, runs fastest time in nearly four years

American sprinter Allyson Felix breezed to victory in the 400m at the USA Track & Field Open in Texas on Tuesday, finishing in 50.88 seconds for her best performance in the event since July 2017. The 35-year-old is looking to make her fifth Olympic Games this summer and is expected to bid for the 200m and 400m when the trials are held in Eugene, Oregon next month.

WNBA: Liberty's Ionescu records first career triple-double to down Lynx

New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu tallied 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to record her first career triple-double in Tuesday's 86-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx in the Women's National Basketball Association. Ionescu, a one-time protege of the late Kobe Bryant and the number one pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, completed the feat in just her sixth game after an ankle injury cut short her debut season.

(With inputs from agencies.)