Left Menu

Cricket-Bowlers, Bancroft 'clear the air' over 'Sandpapergate' -Paine

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 10:39 IST
Cricket-Bowlers, Bancroft 'clear the air' over 'Sandpapergate' -Paine

The four Australia bowlers who played in the infamous "Sandpapergate" test have been in touch with Cameron Bancroft to "clear the air" over suggestions they knew about the ball-tampering, captain Tim Paine said on Wednesday.

Bancroft, who was banned for scuffing the ball with a piece of sandpaper during the third test against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018, suggested in an interview last week that the bowlers had known about the attempts to alter the ball. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon issued a strongly-worded statement on Tuesday denying any knowledge of the plot and calling for an end to "rumour-mongering" and "innuendo".

"I think they're frustrated that it keeps popping up but I think that's part and parcel for everyone who played in that test match," Paine told reporters in Hobart. "Their mood was fine, I think they've spoken to (Bancroft), cleared the air there and I think everyone's looking forward to moving on.

"We're all grown men and those guys have made contact with each other and sorted it out." CA conducted an investigation into the incident in 2018 and banned Bancroft for nine months, while former captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were suspended for a year.

The idea that other players would have been aware what was going on at Newlands found fertile ground in the Australian media with former captain Michael Clarke among those chiming in on the subject. Paine, who replaced Smith as skipper after the scandal, said Bancroft's comment would not damage his chances of returning to the test team once he returns from playing county cricket in England.

"We don't pick test teams on what they say in the media," he said. "We pick test teams on how many runs they're scoring ... and that certainly won't be held against him." Cricket Australia (CA) issued a request to Bancroft for any "new" information he might have about the incident at the weekend.

"Cam has confirmed back to our integrity unit that he's got no additional information and we're very thankful to Cam for confirming that," CA interim chief executive Nick Hockley said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China successfully launches new ocean observation satellite

China on Wednesday successfully sent a new ocean-monitoring satellite into orbit as part of its effort to build an all-weather and round-the-clock dynamic ocean environment monitoring system which would provide early warning on marine disas...

Republicans vie for Trump's blessing in Ohio Senate primary

One candidate has been circulating a whos-done-more-for-Donald Trump scorecard. Footage of a waving Trump was dropped without context into a TV ad for another. A photo posted to Twitter gushes over the ex-president and his wife stopping by ...

NSE Academy, Bharathiar University sign pact to establish Centre of Excellence for capital mkts

NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, has joined hands with Bharathiar University in Tamil Nadu for creating a Centre of Excellence for capital markets.The two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understand...

6.7 magnitude earthquake hits southern East Pacific Rise

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck near the southern East Pacific Rise, reported United States Geological Survey.The tremor was recorded early morning on Wednesday, at 6.12 am local time, at a moderately shallow depth of 10 miles below the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021