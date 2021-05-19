Left Menu

Mithali, Sthalekar extend condolences to bereaved Priya Punia

The womens cricket fraternity, including India ODI captain Mithali Raj, has extended its condolences to the bereaved Priya Punia, who is part of the UK-bound squad, after she lost her mother to COVID-19.Veteran Mithali led the way on behalf of her team.In this hour of grief, we and I speak on behalf of the team stand right beside you.

The women's cricket fraternity, including India ODI captain Mithali Raj, has extended its condolences to the bereaved Priya Punia, who is part of the UK-bound squad, after she lost her mother to COVID-19.

Veteran Mithali led the way on behalf of her team.

''In this hour of grief, we (and I speak on behalf of the team) stand right beside you. We have your back. Be strong kid,'' Mithali wrote on her Twitter handle. Another national teammate Punam Raut also tweeted her condolence message for the 24-year-old Punia.

''Please accept my heartfelt condolences. I'm really sorry to hear about your loss. Please stay strong in these difficult times. She will always be in our hearts and our prayers,'' Raut said. Also posting her condolences was former Australian women's team captain Lisa Sthalekar. ''Sorry to hear of your tragic loss. Om Shanti,'' Sthalekar wrote. The Women's T20 Challenge also reacted to the tragic death of Punia's mother. ''Priya Punia's mother passed away yesterday. Deepest condolences to Priya and her family. May her soul rest in peace,'' the women's league tweeted. On Tuesday, the cricketer from Rajasthan wrote a heartfelt post on social media after her mother succumbed to the deadly virus.

''Today I realised why you always told me to be strong. You knew that one day I would need the strength to bear the loss of yours. I miss you so mom! No matter the distance I know you are always there with me. My guiding star, my mom.. Love you always,'' Punia wrote on Instagram.

''Some truth in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! Rest In Peace Mom. Please follow the rules and take precautions. This virus is very dangerous,'' she added.

The Indian squad will assemble in Mumbai on Wednesday and, subsequently, undergo a hard quarantine before its departure with the men's team in the first week of June.

The team plays a Test, its first in seven years, in the UK besides three ODIs and as many T20s.

Another India player Veda Krishnamurthy, who has not been picked for the UK tour, lost her mother and sister to COVID-19.

