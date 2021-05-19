Sports News Roundup: Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's; Lightning grab 2-0 series edge on Panthers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

IOC reassures anxious Japan Olympics will be safe

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as well as the host community, amid mounting opposition to the Games and fears it will fuel a spike in COVID-19 cases. Speaking in Tokyo alongside senior Japanese officials, IOC chief Thomas Bach said he believed more than 80% of residents of the Olympic Village would be vaccinated or booked for vaccination ahead of the Games set to start on July 23.

NHL roundup: Lightning grab 2-0 series edge on Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning scored twice in the first period and got 32 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy to beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 in Game 2 of a Central Division first-round playoff series on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla. The Lightning now holds a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series as play shifts to Tampa for Game 3 on Thursday and Game 4 on Saturday.

Doping-Canada tops up WADA contribution while U.S. holds out

Canada made an additional contribution of nearly $1 million to its annual World Anti-Doping Agency dues on Tuesday at a time when the United States is threatening to withhold its WADA funding unless demanded reforms are enacted. With WADA holding Executive Committee and Foundation Board meetings later this week, dues are likely to be a contentious topic with the U.S. holding back its 2021 payment and WADA threatening to introduce rules to punish nations which do not pay up by finding them non-compliant.

Pelosi calls for U.S. and world leaders to boycott China's 2022 Olympics

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, criticizing China for human rights abuses and saying global leaders who attend would lose their moral authority. U.S. lawmakers have been increasingly vocal about an Olympic boycott or venue change, and have lashed out at American corporations, arguing their silence about what the State Department has deemed a genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China was abetting the Chinese government.

Golf: Breakaway tour invite would be hard to turn down - Westwood

Lee Westwood said he would find it hard to turn down an invite to the proposed Super Golf League (SGL) though he can understand why there has been a negative reaction to it from other players and the PGA Tour. Britain's Daily Telegraph this month detailed a renewed Saudi Arabian-led plan to create a breakaway rival circuit, with players offered between $30 million-$100 million to take part.

Vaccinated PGA Tour players no longer have to wear masks

The PGA Tour loosened its mask-wearing policy on Tuesday, according to GolfChannel.com. The report indicated that beginning next week vaccinated players will no longer be required to wear masks indoors or outdoors. Unvaccinated players still must wear masks indoors, though they will be allowed to go mask-free outdoors unless they can't socially distance themselves from others.

Athletics: Felix dominates 400m, runs fastest time in nearly four years

American sprinter Allyson Felix breezed to victory in the 400m at the USA Track & Field Open in Texas on Tuesday, finishing in 50.88 seconds for her best performance in the event since July 2017. The 35-year-old is looking to make her fifth Olympic Games this summer and is expected to bid for the 200m and 400m when the trials are held in Eugene, Oregon next month.

WNBA: Liberty's Ionescu records first career triple-double to down Lynx

New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu tallied 26 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds to record her first career triple-double in Tuesday's 86-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx in the Women's National Basketball Association. Ionescu, a one-time protege of the late Kobe Bryant and the number one pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, completed the feat in just her sixth game after an ankle injury cut short her debut season.

MLB roundup: Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's

Detroit right-hander Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter of the season Tuesday, leading the Tigers past the host Seattle Mariners 5-0. Turnbull (3-2) walked two and struck out nine. The complete game was the first in his 50 major league starts. He became the eighth Detroit pitcher to throw a no-hitter; the last was by Justin Verlander on May 7, 2011, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Federer says he can't even think of winning French Open

Roger Federer said he is not playing well enough to have a chance of winning the French Open after the Swiss' preparations for the claycourt Grand Slam were cut short in Geneva on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against world number 75 Pablo Andujar of Spain but lost the next four games to lose 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his only tuneup event on clay before the French Open starts on May 30.

