Left Menu

Orcel and Santander boss Botin in court over CEO job offer dispute

One of the most public rows over a top banking job ended up in court more than two years after Santander dropped plans to make Orcel, previously the top investment banker at Swiss bank UBS, its CEO after a dispute over his pay package. Orcel and Botin were both in the front row of the packed hearing on Wednesday, which is taking place in a conference hall instead of a traditional court room due to COVID-19 protocols and because of intense media interest in the case.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:00 IST
Orcel and Santander boss Botin in court over CEO job offer dispute

A hearing pitting Andrea Orcel against Santander over the withdrawal of an offer to make him chief executive began on Wednesday with the Italian banker and the Spanish bank's chairman Ana Botin both present at the Madrid court. One of the most public rows over a top banking job ended up in court more than two years after Santander dropped plans to make Orcel, previously the top investment banker at Swiss bank UBS, its CEO after a dispute over his pay package.

Orcel and Botin were both in the front row of the packed hearing on Wednesday, which is taking place in a conference hall instead of a traditional court room due to COVID-19 protocols and because of intense media interest in the case. Botin greeted Orcel with a "good morning" before taking her seat four spaces away from her former trusted adviser, who had worked on deals for Santander while he was a high-profile investment banker, known as a "rainmaker" at UBS.

Sources close to the matter and a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed that Orcel had cut his initial claim against Santander by tens of millions of euros. The source also said Orcel had dropped the part of his legal claim that would require the Spanish bank to hire him, because he has since been appointed CEO of Italy's UniCredit.

Orcel, who had not been called to testify, had been seeking as much as 112 million euros ($137 million) for breach of contract and the damage to his career from the last minute U-turn. The hearing will revolve around whether a four-page offer letter was a binding job contract or a non-binding initial offer, as argued by Santander. It is expected to be concluded in a day, but a verdict could take weeks or months.

Botin surprised the banking world when she offered Orcel, her go-to investment banker for advice on deal-making and strategy, the top job at Santander in September 2018. But Santander changed its mind the following January, saying it could not meet Orcel's pay demands, which centred on covering up to 35 million euros of the compensation package from his previous employer UBS. ($1 = 0.8186 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh govt lacks sensitivity, only interested in publicity: SP leader

Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Wednesday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of paying more attention to publicity rather than working on tackling the pandemic situation in the state. The state...

Pelosi calls for U.S. and world leaders to boycott China's 2022 Olympics

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, criticizing China for human rights abuses and saying global leaders who attend would lose their moral...

Jharkhand reports 62 more COVID-19 fatalities, 2,925 fresh cases

Showing a declining trend in mortalities Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 62 fresh COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 4,601, while 2,925 new cases pushed the tally to 3,20,934.No deaths have been reported from 10 of the 24 district...

Belgian search for man on terror list goes into second day

The search for an armed man who is on a Belgian terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies and who had threatened several people, including a top virologist, entered a second day on Wednesday.Justice Minister Vincent Van Quic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021