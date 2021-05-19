Left Menu

Soccer-Leverkusen sign coach Gerardo Seoane from Young Boys to 2024

Leverkusen missed out on the Champions League for next season and are set to finish in sixth place and qualify for the Europa League. "With Gerardo Seoane we want to attack again next season," Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes said.

19-05-2021
Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday appointed Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane on a three-year contract starting from next season, hoping he can return them to the top spots in the Bundesliga. Seoane, 42, led Swiss club Young Boys to three consecutive league titles after taking over in 2018 and also won the Swiss Cup in 2020.

He will succeed interim coach Hannes Wolf, who had been in charge for the last eight league games after the departure of Dutchman Peter Bosz in March. Leverkusen missed out on the Champions League for next season and are set to finish in sixth place and qualify for the Europa League.

"With Gerardo Seoane we want to attack again next season," Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes said. "He won three league titles in a row and a Cup in 2020 and in a dominant way -- an attractive and attacking playing style that comes very close to the philosophy of Leverkusen."

