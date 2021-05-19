Left Menu

Soccer-Friendship and harmony could be key to Euro 2020 success-Dutch coach

Friendships between the players and harmony in the Netherlands squad could hold the key to a successful European Championship, coach Frank de Boer said on Wednesday. That was also the case at the European Championship in 2000 and just like at the 1998 World Cup, where we also reached the semi-finals," De Boer said in an interview with Dutch media.

Friendships between the players and harmony in the Netherlands squad could hold the key to a successful European Championship, coach Frank de Boer said on Wednesday. The Dutch national team has had its problems in the past with strong personalities clashing and De Boer insisted a peaceful camp was a far better option than a selection of strong, hard-headed individuals.

"This Dutch national team is a team of friends, guys who work for each other and are good for each other. I think it's nice to see. That was also the case at the European Championship in 2000 and just like at the 1998 World Cup, where we also reached the semi-finals," De Boer said in an interview with Dutch media. "Look at the team at the 1990 World Cup. That was not a team of friends and I think it did not end well. And neither did the 1996 European Championship. I am firmly convinced that you have to create a fantastic atmosphere during a tournament. And, of course, results help," the 51-year-old added.

But it was still important to be competitive and keep pushing each other for places in the team, he said. "You should not shirk from tough tackles during a training session, but after that you shake hands."

De Boer said his major concern was a lack of experience among his squad. Of the 34 players he named last week in a preliminary selection, only nine have played at a major tournament. "Missing the last European Championship in 2016 and the World Cup 2018 has created a gap. That's a shame," the coach added.

As for the prospects of his team at next month's tournament, where the Netherlands take on Austria, North Macedonia and Ukraine in Group C, De Boer said: "We are going for the trophy, but then everything has to go well. "Belgium, France, Spain ... those are the top favourites. And look at Portugal, they also have a fantastic team. Germany and England too. I think we are somewhere in the top eight sides." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

