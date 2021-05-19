Left Menu

Chhetri returns as Indian football team leaves for Doha for WC Qualifiers

Talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri made a return after recovering from COVID-19 infection as a 28-member Indian football squad leaves for Doha on Wednesday evening for the three upcoming joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers.The team will have a preparatory camp inside a bio-bubble in Doha before its first match on June 3 against hosts Qatar.After missing the two international friendly matches against Oman and the UAE in March, Chhetri is set to feature in the forthcoming games.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:05 IST
Chhetri returns as Indian football team leaves for Doha for WC Qualifiers

Talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri made a return after recovering from COVID-19 infection as a 28-member Indian football squad leaves for Doha on Wednesday evening for the three upcoming joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The team will have a preparatory camp inside a bio-bubble in Doha before its first match on June 3 against hosts Qatar.

After missing the two international friendly matches against Oman and the UAE in March, Chhetri is set to feature in the forthcoming games. As per the health parameters required to travel to Qatar, all the players and staff will carry with them negative results from the RT-PCR COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 48 hours.

Prior to their departure, all of them were serving quarantine in the national capital since May 15.

Head coach Igor Stimac stated that although it is not the ''ideal situation'' ahead of the June Qualifiers, the Blue Tigers will be putting in ''intense'' sessions during the camp before their matches get underway.

''It's not an ideal situation as we move ahead to the Qualifiers in June. Due to the pandemic, our national camp which was slated to begin in Kolkata at the beginning of May had to get cancelled.

''The pandemic also robbed us of a friendly match in Dubai,'' Stimac said. India's fixtures: June 3: India vs Qatar (10.30pm IST).

June 7: Bangladesh vs India (7.30pm IST).

June 15: India vs Afghanistan (7.30pm IST).

The Squad: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.

Midfoelders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-An audit gave the all-clear. Others alleged slavery

In December 2020, with coronavirus infections spreading rapidly across factories and workers dormitories in Malaysia, officials raided latex glove maker Brightway Holdings near Kuala Lumpur. They said they found workers living in shipping c...

INSIGHT-No pain, no gain for big funds hunting the next Tesla

Place your bets The race to find the next Tesla is on but the search is turning up plenty of clunkers as well as potential superstars.Fidelity Investments, BlackRock Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc and Scotlands Baillie Gifford are among the f...

PFRDA subscriber base up by 23pc to 4.27 cr by Apr'21

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority PFRDA has registered over 23 per cent jump in the subscriber base under its two flagship pension schemes at 4.27 crore by the end of April this year, data showed on Wednesday.The overall...

Royal Enfield to recall around 2.37 lakh units to fix faulty ignition coil

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it is recalling around 2,36,966 units of Classic, Bullet, and Meteor models in India and various international markets to replace defective ignition coil.The company has discovered ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021