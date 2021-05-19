Left Menu

Soccer-Simone Inzaghi disappointed for his brother after relegating Benevento

Torino travelled to the Italian capital knowing one point would guarantee their survival and, while they rode their luck with Lazio missing a penalty, the Turin club held on to confirm Benevento as Serie A's final relegated side this season. "I am disappointed for my brother, but we gave it our all," Simone told a news conference.

Brotherly love was in short supply in Rome on Tuesday night as Simone Inzaghi's Lazio could only draw 0-0 with Torino, a result that confirmed Benevento's Serie A relegation, a side coached by Simone's brother, Filippo.

"I am disappointed for my brother, but we gave it our all," Simone told a news conference. "I think that was a good reflection on Italian football. "It's positive that a team mathematically in Europe still gave its all against Torino. It was good to see two teams battle it out until the 95th minute."

The Inzaghi brothers have only met three times as opposition coaches, two of those coming this season, with Filippo never emerging victorious. Simone has yet to agree a new Lazio contract beyond the end of the season, but insisted talks are planned.

"I was concentrated on what I had to do tonight," he added. "We'll meet next week and make a decision together. I have a rapport almost of brotherhood with (Lazio director Igli) Tare, and a very good rapport with the president. "I've been here since 2004, we have great respect for each other. There will never be bad blood."

