Left Menu

Rugby-Murrayfield to host 16,500 fans for Lions test v Japan

The move to let fans in in Edinburgh amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was made after consultations with the Scottish government. "It'll be brilliant to see a passionate crowd back at Murrayfield for what promises to be a superb game of rugby before we embark on the tour to South Africa," Lions Managing Director Ben Calveley said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:42 IST
Rugby-Murrayfield to host 16,500 fans for Lions test v Japan

Murrayfield will allow in 16,500 spectators when the British & Irish Lions take on Japan on June 26 ahead of their tour to South Africa this year, the Lions said on Wednesday. The move to let fans in in Edinburgh amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was made after consultations with the Scottish government.

"It'll be brilliant to see a passionate crowd back at Murrayfield for what promises to be a superb game of rugby before we embark on the tour to South Africa," Lions Managing Director Ben Calveley said. "It'll give the entire touring party an enormous boost to play this fixture in front of fans."

Scottish Rugby Chief Executive Mark Dodson said the move is an important first step to bring fans back to Murrayfield and a return to normality. British fans will not be allowed on the South Africa tour - which will be held inside bio-secure bubbles in Cape Town and Johannesburg - while a decision is yet to be made over whether some home fans will be allowed to watch matches.

The first test against South Africa will be at the Cape Town Stadium on July 24, before the players move back to Gauteng for the second test a week later. The series will be completed with the third test at the same venue on Aug. 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CEM pulls plug on contact sports with immediate effect

The Council of Education Ministers CEM has pulled the plug on all contact sports with immediate effect, following COVID-19 cluster outbreaks in public schools.According to the Department of Basic Education DBE, the decision was taken during...

FEATURE-Diesel shortages paralyze Venezuelan farms, prompting sanctions debate

Venezuelan farmer Agustin Zenere should have been planting corn by the second week of May - a crucial task in the economically devastated South American country where 7 million people are food insecure.Instead, his 30-hectare 74-acre plot o...

Oxygen langar in Guwahati

With many COVID-19 patients in the city facing problem in getting oxygen cylinders at home, the Khalsa Centre North East KCNE is providing them free oxygen concentrators for four days.Naming the initiative as Free Oxygen Langar, KCNE chairm...

INSIGHT-An audit gave the all-clear. Others alleged slavery

In December 2020, with coronavirus infections spreading rapidly across factories and workers dormitories in Malaysia, officials raided latex glove maker Brightway Holdings near Kuala Lumpur. They said they found workers living in shipping c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021