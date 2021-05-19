Left Menu

French sports minister welcomes return of Karim Benzema

PTI | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:04 IST
French sports minister welcomes return of Karim Benzema

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu on Wednesday welcomed the return of striker Karim Benzema to the country's national team following a long exile.

In a surprise move Tuesday, France coach Didier Deschamps recalled Benzema after nearly six years out because of his links to the “sex tape scandal.'' The Real Madrid forward was included in the coach's 26-man squad for this year's European Championship.

In sharp contrast to the hostile political reactions Benzema faced when he was banned from the team more than five years ago, Maracineanu said she is “very happy'' to see him back with Les Bleus ahead of Euro 2020.

“I am sure that he will be an additional asset for France to shine at the Euro,'' Maracineanu said.

The 33-year-old Benzema, the most talented French forward of his generation, played the last of his 81 games for France in October 2015, scoring twice in a friendly against Armenia to take his international tally to 27 goals.

He will stand trial in October for his alleged involvement in blackmailing former France teammate Matthieu Valbuena. Benzema, who denies wrongdoing, is suspected of pressuring Valbuena in 2015 to pay blackmailers who threatened to reveal an intimate video involving Valbuena.

When the story broke, Benzema faced a deluge of criticism and then-Prime Minister Manuel Valls said the former Lyon player had “no place” in the national team. Former French President Francois Hollande was quoted as saying in a book that Benzema was not an example of morality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CEM pulls plug on contact sports with immediate effect

The Council of Education Ministers CEM has pulled the plug on all contact sports with immediate effect, following COVID-19 cluster outbreaks in public schools.According to the Department of Basic Education DBE, the decision was taken during...

FEATURE-Diesel shortages paralyze Venezuelan farms, prompting sanctions debate

Venezuelan farmer Agustin Zenere should have been planting corn by the second week of May - a crucial task in the economically devastated South American country where 7 million people are food insecure.Instead, his 30-hectare 74-acre plot o...

Oxygen langar in Guwahati

With many COVID-19 patients in the city facing problem in getting oxygen cylinders at home, the Khalsa Centre North East KCNE is providing them free oxygen concentrators for four days.Naming the initiative as Free Oxygen Langar, KCNE chairm...

INSIGHT-An audit gave the all-clear. Others alleged slavery

In December 2020, with coronavirus infections spreading rapidly across factories and workers dormitories in Malaysia, officials raided latex glove maker Brightway Holdings near Kuala Lumpur. They said they found workers living in shipping c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021