Akhil Rabindra inches closer to Aston Martin Racing Drivers contract

Bengaluru-based 24-year-old GT4 racer Akhil Rabindra, on Wednesday made it to the coveted list of the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy third time in a row for the 2021 class.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:15 IST
Akhil Rabindra makes a comeback to European GT4 Championship. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru-based 24-year-old GT4 racer Akhil Rabindra, on Wednesday made it to the coveted list of the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy third time in a row for the 2021 class. Akhil who is currently competing for the AGS Events Racing team at the European GT4 Championships is the only Asian to have made it to the prestigious AMR driving academy along with 14 others from across the world.

The British luxury sports car manufacturer made this important announcement on Wednesday. Aston Martin through their driver academy aims to search for the next generation of GT4 endurance superstars and the 2021 class has only 15 elite drivers ( all between 17-26 years) from around the world competing with the hope to land up with an Aston Martin Junior drivers contract a year later. Akhil currently drives an Aston Martin Vantage GT4 for the AGS Events Racing team. Akhil will be racing the second round of the 2021 season at the European GT4 Championships from May 28-30, 2021. The race would be hosted at the Paul Ricard circuit.

A thrilled and excited Akhil reacted after the announcement saying: "I am extremely excited and delighted to be at the AMR Driver Academy again this season. This year I have all the experience gathered from the past two years and no excuses to perform to the best of my ability to prove to myself and AMR. I would like to thank my sponsors, AGS Events Racing Team for their continued support and faith in my dream." The selection criteria for this elite programme is based on a wide range of criteria including pace, consistency, and technical feedback. The judging panel included AMR President David King, Managing Director John Gaw, two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Jonny Adam (GB), works star Ross Gunn (GB), and Hasse-Clot. The judging panel also evaluated each drivers' ability to manage the strategic, teamwork, commercial, and public relations aspects of their role.

Rabindra is the only Asian to have made it to the highly respected AMR Driver Academy for consecutive years in 2019-20 & 2020-2021. The 24-year-old racer will also be the only Indian driver in the European GT4 Championship this season. (ANI)

