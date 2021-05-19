Left Menu

Tennis-Wimbledon organisers confident of welcoming more than 25% of capacity

The AELTC said they were staying flexible and delaying ticket sales till the middle of next month to have more clarity on the emergence of the fast-spreading B.1.617.2 variant of the virus which could derail the lifting of restrictions. "For this reason, we are continuing to leave confirming our ticketing capacities until as late as possible, with all tickets to be made available via an online sale, which we anticipate commencing in mid-June," the organisers said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:25 IST
Tennis-Wimbledon organisers confident of welcoming more than 25% of capacity

Organisers of the Wimbledon Championships are confident that they will be able to host more fans than the current allowance of 25% of capacity at this year's grasscourt Grand Slam following the latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Britain moved to stage three of its roadmap for lifting lockdown restrictions from Monday with Prime Minister Boris Johnson aiming to lift all restrictions and re-open the economy on June 21.

The Wimbledon will start a week after on June 28 and organisers All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said last month that they were planning for a 25% capacity. "Further to the Stage 3 relaxation of restrictions and early positive indications from the Event Research Programme, we are confident that we will be able to increase our ticketing capacities for The Championships this year beyond the minimum 25% position we set out last month," the AELTC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This confidence is based in particular on the reintroduction of the rule of six indoors in restaurant settings from 17 May, and early indications that Stage 4 guidance could include similar relaxations of the guidance for sports stadia." Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam cancelled last year due to the pandemic and it was the first time since World War II that the grasscourt major was not held.

Organisers have put in place a Minimised Risk Environment to satisfy health protocols, meaning players will be limited to a maximum of three in their entourage and will have to stay in designated hotels, rather than plush private near the venue. The AELTC said they were staying flexible and delaying ticket sales till the middle of next month to have more clarity on the emergence of the fast-spreading B.1.617.2 variant of the virus which could derail the lifting of restrictions.

"For this reason, we are continuing to leave confirming our ticketing capacities until as late as possible, with all tickets to be made available via an online sale, which we anticipate commencing in mid-June," the organisers said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'You need to protect us' - French police protest against violence

Thousands of French police officers protested outside the National Assembly on Wednesday to demand a government crackdown on violence against the security forces and tougher punishment for aggressors. Some booed Interior Minister Gerald Dar...

German minister quits amid thesis plagiarism allegations

A prominent German government minister resigned on Wednesday as a long-running controversy over allegations of plagiarism in her doctoral thesis nears its conclusion.But Franziska Giffey, a center-left Social Democrat who had been Germanys ...

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSING INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 71100.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 47984.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 48177.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 1...

Mitsubishi AC Available on No Cost EMIs Starting Rs. 2,395 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

This summer upgrade to a Mitsubishi air conditioner with advanced cooling technology. Get it on No Cost EMI and zero down payment Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Air conditioners are the ideal appliances to combat the scorching summer hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021