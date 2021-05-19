Left Menu

Germany recalls Müller and Hummels for Euro 2020

19-05-2021
Germany recalls Müller and Hummels for Euro 2020

Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels were recalled by Germany coach Joachim Löw on Wednesday for the European Championship.

Löw had dropped both players as part of his shakeup following the disappointing early exit from the 2018 World Cup, but the team failed to shine in their absence and the coach hopes their return will provide a boost for Euro 2020.

The 31-year-old Müller, who hasn't played for Germany since Nov. 19, 2018, scored 11 goals and set up 21 more to help Bayern Munich win its ninth straight Bundesliga title this season. It was Müller's 10th league title.

Hummels, 32, has marshalled Borussia Dortmund's defense to help it win the German Cup and qualify for the Champions League.

Jérôme Boateng, who was also dropped by Löw at the same time as Müller and Hummels, was not recalled.

Löw selected Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kross despite his coronavirus infection, while Bayern youngster Jamal Musiala was called up to help in attack.

Löw, who took over as Germany coach after the 2006 World Cup, is stepping down after the tournament.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (Arsenal) Defenders: Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Robin Koch (Leeds), Christian Günter (Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (Leipzig) Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) Forwards: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Kevin Volland (Monaco), Timo Werner (Chelsea)

