Soccer-Scotland's Clarke names uncapped trio in Euro squad

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:33 IST
Scotland manager Steve Clarke named the uncapped trio of Billy Gilmour, David Turnbull and Nathan Patterson in his 26-man squad for the European Championship on Wednesday, but left out veteran striker Leigh Griffiths after a patchy season with Celtic.

Chelsea youngster Gilmour made the cut, alongside Celtic's Turnbull and Rangers full back Patterson as Clarke opted for a mix of youth and experience for Scotland's first appearance at a major finals since the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. Gilmour and Turnbull will be joined by Manchester United's Scott McTominay in midfield, while both Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Arsenal's Kieran Tierney have been selected in defence.

Clarke named five forwards in his squad, including Celtic's James Forrest, who returns to the side for the first time since September having recovered from injury. Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie, Rangers' Ryan Jack, and Norwich City's Kenny McLean all miss out with injuries, with Newcastle United Ryan Fraser the surprise pick among Clarke's forwards.

"It's been difficult for the players who have been ruled out through injuries and I've spoken to them. While they are disappointed they know it's part and parcel of football," Clarke said. "It's also important to look at what it's coming through and having a few injured players gives a chance for us to bring some of the young boys in.

"I tried to keep the core of the squad together which I think is important as we're trying to build a national team spirit and feel good in everyone's company." Clarke's squad will meet up next week for a training camp ahead of friendly matches against the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Scotland, who are in Group D, begin their Euro campaign against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14, before playing England and Croatia. Scotland squad for the June 11-July 11 European Championship:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin Defenders: Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, David Turnbull Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Kevin Nisbet

