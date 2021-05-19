Left Menu

Ball-tampering scandal: Bowlers have "cleared air" with Bancroft, says Paine

PTI | Hobart | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:48 IST
Ball-tampering scandal: Bowlers have "cleared air" with Bancroft, says Paine

Cameron Bancroft has ''cleared the air'' with Australian bowlers after creating a flutter by hinting that all of them were aware of the 2018 ball-tampering plot in South Africa, Australia Test skipper Tim Paine said on Wednesday, ''looking forward to moving on''.

The 2018 scandal was once again in spotlight after Bancroft recently stated that whether the Australian bowlers knew of the plan to use a sandpaper on the ball during the Cape Town Test against South Africa, was ''self-explanatory.'' ''I think they're frustrated that it keeps popping up but I think that's part and parcel for everyone who played in that test match,'' Test skipper Paine was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

''Their mood was fine, I think they've spoken to (Bancroft), cleared the air there and I think everyone's looking forward to moving on.

''We're all grown men and those guys have made contact with each other and sorted it out,'' Paine added.

Bancroft has since then backtracked on his claim, informing Cricket Australia's integrity unit that he has no ''significant new information'' to share.

After this the bowlers in question -- Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon --, who were all part of the team during the ill-fated series, issued a joint statement on Tuesday to claim innocence and call for an end to ''rumour-mongering and innuendo''.

The-28-year-old Bancroft reportedly claimed he was left flustered by the unexpected line of questioning and that there was no malice behind his remarks, according to a report.

The trio of Bancroft, then skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were banned for their roles in the ball tampering scandal.

While Smith and Warner are back in the team after serving their year-long bans, Bancroft, who was suspended for nine months, last played for Australia in 2019.

Paine asserted that Bancroft's recent comments will not jeopardise his chances of returning to the national side.

''We don't pick Test teams on what they say in the media. We pick test teams on how many runs they're scoring ... and that certainly won't be held against him.'' PTI APA PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House: Biden tells Israeli leader that he expects significant de-escalation” Wednesday on path to cease-fire.

White House Biden tells Israeli leader that he expects significant de-escalation Wednesday on path to cease-fire....

Former NSG chief J K Dutt, who led commandos during 2008 Mumbai terror attack, dies of COVID-19: Sources.

Former NSG chief J K Dutt, who led commandos during 2008 Mumbai terror attack, dies of COVID-19 Sources....

German Bund yield drops as crypto turmoil drives demand for safe assets

Germanys benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell from a two-year high on Wednesday, as a sharp fall in digital currencies forced investors to return to safe-haven debt markets. Euro zone government bond yields had risen for much of the session on...

Israel fires at south Lebanon in response to rocket launches - Israeli military

Israel fired artillery at targets in Lebanon on Wednesday after four rockets were launched towards Israel from Lebanese territory, the Israeli military said.Israels missile defences intercepted one of the projectiles and the rest most likel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021