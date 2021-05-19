Left Menu

'Shameless lies', says China slamming Pelosi's call for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:25 IST
'Shameless lies', says China slamming Pelosi's call for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

China on Wednesday slammed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her call for a “diplomatic boycott” of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds, saying her remarks were ''filled with shameless lies and disinformation''.

The Beijing Winter Olympics is scheduled to open on February 4, 2022, just six months after the postponed Summer Olympics in Tokyo are to end.

China is currently facing widespread allegations of “genocide” in Xinjiang province where over million Muslim Uygurs were reportedly held in camps in recent years with their freedom of worship curtailed.

Criticising China’s human rights record, Pelosi, a top Democrat, on Tuesday urged global leaders not to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“What I propose - and join those who are proposing - is a diplomatic boycott,” Pelosi said at a bipartisan Congressional hearing, adding that leading countries should “withhold their attendance at the Olympics”.

“Let's not honour the Chinese government by having heads of state go to China,” she added. “For heads of state to go to China in light of a genocide that is ongoing - while you’re sitting there in your seat - really begs the question: what moral authority do you have to speak again about human rights any place in the world?” Reacting to Pelosi's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, ''China deplores and rejects the attempt by certain US individuals to sling mud and sabotage the preparation and holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics by playing the human rights card out of ideological and political prejudice.” ''These people's remarks are filled with shameless lies and disinformation. Their typical US-style staged farce will gain no support and is doomed to fail,” he told a media briefing here.

The US has called China's treatment of its Uyghur minority “genocide”, a charge Beijing has vehemently denied.

Zhao said the Olympic Charter clearly requires the maintenance and promotion of the independence and political neutrality of the Olympic sports.

The politicisation of sports violates the spirit of the Olympic Charter and harms the interests of athletes from all countries and the international Olympic cause, which is definitely opposed by the international community, he said.

The preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics are progressing smoothly and have been highly regarded by the International Olympic Committee, Zhao said, urging US politicians to stop playing despicable political tricks with Olympic sports and stop standing on the opposite side of global athletes and winter Olympic fans.

In 1980, the US had led a boycott of the Moscow Olympics over the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. In retaliation, the Soviet bloc snubbed the 1984 Los Angeles summer Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Navy designs oxygen recycling system to alleviate shortage

The Indian Navy said on Wednesday it has designed an oxygen recycling system that extends the life of the existing medical oxygen cylinders two to four times to alleviate the current shortage of the life-saving gas.The system is designed ba...

Delhi CM does not speak for India, Jaishankar after Singapore objects to Kejriwal's remark on COVID-19 variant

The government on Wednesday chided Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his comments that a new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Singapore after the Southeast Asian nation called in the Indian envoy and strongly objected to the ...

Barge P305: 186 survivors rescued, 26 bodies recovered; search operation on

As many as 186 survivors rescued and 26 bodies have been recovered from barge P305 which sank in the Arabian Sea 35 nautical miles from Mumbai under the impact of cyclone Tauktae, informed the Indian Navy on Wednesday. The search and rescue...

EU top envoy to Iran nuclear talks says confident deal will be reached

The EU official leading talks to revive Irans nuclear deal said on Wednesday he was quite sure an agreement would be reached as the negotiations adjourned for a week. The talks resumed in Vienna on May 7 with the remaining parties to the de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021