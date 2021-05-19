Left Menu

Bosnia court set free former Dinamo Zagreb coach sought by Croatia

Bosnia's top court released former Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic on Wednesday following his detention on an international arrest warrant issued by Croatia after he had fled to Bosnia to evade serving a jail sentence for fraud. Mamic was set free but had to hand over his personal documents and was ordered to show up at court each week.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:48 IST
Bosnia court set free former Dinamo Zagreb coach sought by Croatia

Bosnia's top court released former Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic on Wednesday following his detention on an international arrest warrant issued by Croatia after he had fled to Bosnia to evade serving a jail sentence for fraud.

Mamic was set free but had to hand over his personal documents and was ordered to show up at court each week. The court said it had not considered Croatia's extradition request for Mamic because it had not received it yet. After Mamic's four-year-and-eight-month prison sentence was confirmed in March, he failed to show up to serve the sentence last week, and it turned out that he escaped to Bosnia. Mamic is also a Bosnian citizen.

Mamic has asked to serve the sentence in Bosnia, but Croatia refused. He was sentenced to jail together with his brother Zdravko Mamic, former Dinamo executive president. They had been charged together with another former Dinamo official and one tax expert for tax evasion worth 12.2 million kuna ($1.98 million) and for embezzlement of 116 million kuna from transfers of players from Dinamo.

The Mamic brothers denied any wrongdoing. Zdravko Mamic, also with a dual citizenship, now lives in Bosnia which refused to extradite him. Zoran Mamic resigned in March as Dinamo coach. (1$ = 6.15 kuna)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, a writer for Pryor, dies at 79

Paul Mooney, a boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryors longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, has died. He was 79.Cassandra Williams, Mooneys pub...

Golf-Stricker wants Woods as U.S. Ryder Cup team vice-captain

Steve Stricker wants Tiger Woods to be an integral part of the United States team at this years Ryder Cup, the American captain said on Wednesday.Stricker is not thinking of picking Woods as a player, but plans to bring him on board as a vi...

Trump vows to overcome latest 'unfair attack' by New York criminal probe

Washington US, May 19 ANISputnik Former President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to overcome a criminal probe being launched into his business empire by the New York State Attorney General. They failed to stop me in Washington, so they turned...

COVID-19: Haryana records 153 fatalities, 6,818 fresh cases

Haryana on Wednesday reported 153 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, taking its cumulative death toll to 7,076, and 6,818 new cases, pushing the states infection tally to 7,16,507.According to the health departments daily bulletin, the latest death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021