SPO-BOX-ASIAN-MARYKOM Asian championship is crucial Olympic preparation for me: M C Mary Kom By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) It's a tournament that she has dominated for years but the Asian Boxing Championship this time is more than just a medal-winning opportunity for M C Mary Kom, who is ''desperate for competition'' before the Olympics after training in India was thrown haywire by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-ICC-IND-WTC-LD FINAL WTC Final News: Team India waits for 'Playing Conditions', ICC to update teams shortly By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) What happens if next month's World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand ends in a draw? Or a tie? Or worse, a washout? SPO-WREST-SONAM Sonam Malik's journey from small Madina village to Tokyo Olympics By Amanpreet Singh Madina (Sonepat), May 19 (PTI) Many feared that letting a Cadet-level wrestler Sonam Malik compete against established stars in the senior category could result in a serious injury for the youngster or could even spell an early end to her fledgling career.

SPO-CRI-ASIA CUP Asia Cup called off due to rising COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka: SLC CEO De Silva Colombo, May 19 (PTI) The 2021 Asia Cup, which was shifted from Pakistan to Sri Lanka, was on Wednesday called off due to rising COVID-19 cases in the island nation.

SPO-FOOT-LD IND Chhetri returns as Indian football team leaves for Doha for WC Qualifiers New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri made a return after recovering from COVID-19 infection as a 28-member Indian football squad leaves for Doha on Wednesday for the three upcoming matches of the joint 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

SPO-CRI-SANDPAPER-CLARKE Sandpaper Gate: Australian bowlers' clarification doesn't hold water with Clarke Melbourne, May 19 (PTI) Not convinced by the Australian bowlers' clarification in the 2018 ball-tampering episode, former captain Michael Clarke on Wednesday said the quartet missed a very important detail in an otherwise ''smartly worded'' joint statement -- their involvement was hinted at by a former teammate and not outsiders.

SPO-CRI-SANDPAPERGATE-PAINE Ball-tampering scandal: Bowlers have ''cleared air'' with Bancroft, says Paine Hobart, May 19 (PTI) Cameron Bancroft has ''cleared the air'' with Australian bowlers after creating a flutter by hinting that all of them were aware of the 2018 ball-tampering plot in South Africa, Australia Test skipper Tim Paine said on Wednesday, ''looking forward to moving on''.

SPO-OLY-SANIA-SON-MINISTRY Sports ministry approaches MEA to get UK visa for Sania's son New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has sought intervention of the External Affairs Ministry to get a visa for tennis star Sania Mirza's two-year-old son to travel with her when she goes to England for several tournaments ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CRI-BUTTLER Dravid, Ganguly's big hundreds in Taunton had an incredible impact on me: Buttler London, May 19 (PTI) England's swashbuckling batsman Jos Buttler says Indian greats Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly's big hundreds in the 1999 World Cup match against Sri Lanka had an ''incredible impact'' on him.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-KRISHNA-MISHRA UK-bound speedster Prasidh Krishna, Amit Mishra recover from COVID-19 New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who was named as a stand-by for India's tour of England, and veteran spinner Amit Mishra have recovered from COVID-19.

SPO-CRI-PRIYA-CONDOLENCES Mithali, Sthalekar extend condolences to bereaved Priya Punia New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The women's cricket fraternity, including India ODI captain Mithali Raj, has extended its condolences to the bereaved Priya Punia, who is part of the UK-bound squad, after she lost her mother to COVID-19.

SPO-SHOOT-IND-COACH Visa processed, foreign pistol coach Pavel Smirnov to join Indian shooting team on May 21 New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The much-vaunted Indian pistol team's foreign coach Pavel Smirnov is set to join the contingent in Croatia on Friday with two other coaches, Samaresh Jung and Ronak Pandit, following him by the end of this month.

SPO-CRI-MUMBAI-COACH MCA seeks application for senior Mumbai team coach's post Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has sought applications for the post of its senior team's head coach, including, among others, an eligibility criteria of a minimum 50 first-class matches.

SPO-FOOT-IND-CHHETRI Back in action, Chhetri likens national team setup with home New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday likened the national team setup with his home and expressed his relief at returning to where he belongs after missing two international friendlies due to COVID-19 infection.

SPO-CRI-BOUCHER-DE VILLIERS AB still potent force in T20 cricket but he has his reasons of not making comeback: Boucher Johannesburg, May 19 (PTI) South Africa head coach Mark Boucher believes AB de Villiers' has his reasons to decide against coming out of international retirement and represent the national team in the upcoming ICC World T20 despite being in good form.

SPO-RACING-AKHIL Akhil Rabindra inches closer to Aston Martin Racing Drivers contract Bengaluru, May 19 (PTI) City-based GT4 racer Akhil Rabindra on Wednesday made it to the coveted list of the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy for the third time in a row for the 2021 class.

SPO-HOCK-SUMIT We're closely analysing Pro League games of other teams, says Sumit Bengaluru, May 19 (PTI) Their remaining FIH Pro League away matches postponed due to the coronavirus-enforced travel ban, Indian hockey team midfielder Sumit on Wednesday said they have been closely analysing the games of other sides ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

