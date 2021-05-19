Left Menu

Cycling-Bernal extends overall lead as debutant Schmid takes stage victory

Colombian Bernal remained at the head of the peloton for the majority of the stage through the Tuscan gravel roads, before making his move at the end the final climb up Passo del Lume Spento. Young Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel came into the stage second and 14 seconds behind Bernal, but having kept pace early on he struggled and dropped off the peloton, with visibility poor at the back of the main group, dropping to seventh overall.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:38 IST
Cycling-Bernal extends overall lead as debutant Schmid takes stage victory
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mauro Schmid secured his first Grand Tour win on Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, a 162-kilometre ride from Perugia to Montalcino, while Egan Bernal extended his lead in the general classification.

Swiss Schmid, 21, pulled clear of the peloton early on and battled it out with Alessandro Covi after a thrilling race, pipping the young Italian on the line to take home the stage win in his debut season. Belgian Harm Vanhoucke finished third. Colombian Bernal remained at the head of the peloton for the majority of the stage through the Tuscan gravel roads, before making his move at the end the final climb up Passo del Lume Spento.

Young Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel came into the stage second and 14 seconds behind Bernal, but having kept pace early on he struggled and dropped off the peloton, with visibility poor at the back of the main group, dropping to seventh overall. The day belonged to Ineos Grenadiers' Bernal, who pulled clear of the peloton as the stage entered Montalcin to finish 11th in the stage and end the day 45 seconds clear of Russian Aleksandr Vlasov in the general classification.

"Today was a really hard day," Bernal said. "We expected some big gaps and actually there were a lot of GC (general classification) riders who lost a lot of time. "I'm happy to arrive at the front and we need to stay focused for the next days. We should be happy with this day."

Home favourite Damiano Caruso rose to third overall after a solid ride through the dust, while British duo Hugh Carthy and Simon Yates rode into the general classification top five after staying, for the most part, with Bernal. Thursday's Stage 12 is a 212km ride from Siena to Bagno di Romagna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Stricker wants Woods as U.S. Ryder Cup team vice-captain

Steve Stricker wants Tiger Woods to be an integral part of the United States team at this years Ryder Cup, the American captain said on Wednesday.Stricker is not thinking of picking Woods as a player, but plans to bring him on board as a vi...

Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, a writer for Pryor, dies at 79

Paul Mooney, a boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryors longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, has died. He was 79.Cassandra Williams, Mooneys pub...

Trump vows to overcome latest 'unfair attack' by New York criminal probe

Washington US, May 19 ANISputnik Former President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to overcome a criminal probe being launched into his business empire by the New York State Attorney General. They failed to stop me in Washington, so they turned...

COVID-19: Haryana records 153 fatalities, 6,818 fresh cases

Haryana on Wednesday reported 153 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, taking its cumulative death toll to 7,076, and 6,818 new cases, pushing the states infection tally to 7,16,507.According to the health departments daily bulletin, the latest death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021