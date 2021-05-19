Sports News Roundup: Kiawah course reminds Scot Laird of St Andrews; Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safe

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as well as the host community, amid mounting opposition to the Games and fears it will fuel a spike in COVID-19 cases. Speaking in Tokyo alongside senior Japanese officials, IOC chief Thomas Bach said he believed more than 80% of residents of the Olympic Village would be vaccinated or booked for vaccination ahead of the Games set to start on July 23.

Tennis-Wimbledon organisers confident of welcoming more than 25% of capacity

Organisers of the Wimbledon Championships are confident that they will be able to host more fans than the current allowance of 25% of capacity at this year's grasscourt Grand Slam following the latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Britain moved to stage three of its roadmap for lifting lockdown restrictions from Monday with Prime Minister Boris Johnson aiming to lift all restrictions and re-open the economy on June 21.

Golf-Kiawah course reminds Scot Laird of St Andrews

Scotland's Martin Laird hopes Kiawah Island's resemblance to St Andrews will provide a jolt of nostalgic energy and prompt him to fire up at the PGA Championship starting on Thursday. Though Kiawah Island is not a true links course in that many shots must be hit over hazards without the option of being able to keep the ball on the ground, the course is adjacent to a wide, sandy beach and the sea air wafting off the Atlantic almost makes Laird feel at home.

Pelosi calls for U.S. and world leaders to boycott China's 2022 Olympics

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, criticizing China for human rights abuses and saying global leaders who attend would lose their moral authority. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said Pelosi's remarks were "full of lies" and that human rights were developing vigorously in China.

La Liga teams up with Microsoft to lift revenues as TV rights market cools

Spain's La Liga is expanding its partnership with Microsoft as it looks to boost revenue for its pandemic-hit soccer clubs and re-energise a fanbase that is consuming ever more digital products. The Spanish league, which announced its closer ties with Microsoft on Wednesday, sees the fast-growing world of sports technology as a way of offsetting a cooling television rights market and helping clubs develop on and off the pitch.

Soccer-Inter Milan near $336 million financing deal with Oaktree - sources

Italian champions Inter Milan are close to securing a 275 million euro ($336 million) deal to help their finances and hand a minority stake to U.S. investment firm Oaktree Capital Group, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday. Inter, crowned Serie A champions this month for the first time in 11 years, are suffering like rivals due to the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the club's Chinese owners had been discussing a deal for months to shore up their finances.

MLB roundup: Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's

Detroit right-hander Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter of the season Tuesday, leading the Tigers past the host Seattle Mariners 5-0. Turnbull (3-2) walked two and struck out nine. The complete game was the first in his 50 major league starts. He became the eighth Detroit pitcher to throw a no-hitter; the last was by Justin Verlander on May 7, 2011, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cycling-Bernal extends overall lead as debutant Schmid takes stage victory

Mauro Schmid secured his first Grand Tour win on Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, a 162-kilometre ride from Perugia to Montalcino, while Egan Bernal extended his lead in the general classification. Swiss Schmid, 21, pulled clear of the peloton early on and battled it out with Alessandro Covi after a thrilling race, pipping the young Italian on the line to take home the stage win in his debut season. Belgian Harm Vanhoucke finished third.

Steve Stricker wants Tiger Woods part of Ryder Cup

Steve Stricker wants Tiger Woods to play a role with the U.S. Ryder Cup team this fall. Stricker, who will captain the American squad in his home state of Wisconsin, said Wednesday that he has talked with Woods about being a vice captain.

Bundesliga scraps sale of stake in overseas broadcasting rights

Germany's top-flight soccer league has scrapped plans to sell a 25% stake in its overseas broadcasting rights after resistance from Bundesliga clubs concerned about private equity firms meddling in their affairs. The German Football League (DFL), which organises the country's top two leagues, said in a statement on Wednesday that the talks on the stake sale were not being continued for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)