Left Menu

Golf-DeChambeau ready to 'unleash the beast' at PGA Championship

World number five DeChambeau said that while his length off the tee will be an advantage at the 7,876-yard Kiawah Island Ocean Course his biggest edge on the field will be if he can hit it straight and control the flight of balls in the wind. "This golf course is a beast.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 02:21 IST
Golf-DeChambeau ready to 'unleash the beast' at PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau has dismantled courses with his prodigious length off the tee and he expects more of the same as he stares down the longest one in major championship history at this week's PGA Championship. World number five DeChambeau said that while his length off the tee will be an advantage at the 7,876-yard Kiawah Island Ocean Course his biggest edge on the field will be if he can hit it straight and control the flight of balls in the wind.

"This golf course is a beast. Hopefully, I can unleash the beast, but you never know," U.S. champion DeChambeau told a news conference on Wednesday. "I'd say for the most part you have to hit it pretty straight out here, even though you hit it pretty far."

As DeChambeau romped to a six-shot victory at the U.S. Open, he was unbothered by narrow fairways and deep rough at Winged Foot as he pounded the layout into submission with his driver. That out-of-the-box approach does not appear to be something DeChambeau will rely on this week as strong crosswinds could put a premium on course management and accuracy off the tee.

"It's definitely a difficult test at hand. I think that's what's so unique about this golf course is that when the wind picks up, it is probably one of the hardest golf courses I've ever played," said DeChambeau. "You can't miss it in certain areas, either. You've just got to have your ball-striking on the whole day, and if you don't, you're going to get penalized."

DeChambeau, who finished in a share of 55th place at last week's tune-up event, also said the winner may ultimately not be the person who is playing the best. "A lot of it is going to be dependent on luck this week. When it's dependent on luck you have to be patient," said DeChambeau.

"Wait for those opportunities to make birdies on the par-fives, on those short par-fours, and just hit it in the middle of the green this week. My ultimate goal is if I can hit as many greens as possible, I think I'll do OK."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2 company and CEO

The Biden administration waived sanctions on the company behind Russias Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany and its chief executive, according to a State Department report sent to Congress on Wednesday. The report, a copy of which was see...

Soccer-Mbappe magic sets up PSG for French Cup victory

Kylian Mbappe set up the first goal and grabbed one of his own as Paris St Germain retained the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Wednesdays final at the Stade de France. Quick thinking by Mbappe to disposes Axel Disasi in his ow...

U.S. and Russian foreign ministers begin talks in Iceland

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov both stressed their two countries have differences but should work together on some issues, as they began talks in Iceland on Wednesday night.The meeting mark...

Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory

Federico Chiesa clinched a Coppa Italia triumph for Juventus and a first trophy for coach Andrea Pirlo with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the final on Wednesday.Another early Champions League exit and a limp Serie A title defence left Pirl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021