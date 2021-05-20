Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory

Federico Chiesa clinched a Coppa Italia triumph for Juventus and a first trophy for coach Andrea Pirlo with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the final on Wednesday. Another early Champions League exit and a limp Serie A title defence left Pirlo staring at a disappointing debut season as Juventus coach, but goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Chiesa earned his side Italian Cup glory.

With fans in attendance for the first time in Italy since March, it was Juve who took the lead at the Mapei Stadium, against the run of play, thanks to a fine finish from Kulusevski in the 31st minute. Atalanta, looking to win their first Italian Cup since 1963, deservedly levelled through Ruslan Malinovskiy four minutes before the break.

But Pirlo's side stepped it up after the break and Chiesa fired home his 13th goal in all competitions this season in the 73rd minute to spark jubilant scenes among the Juve players and staff at the final whistle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)